Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Nothing spooky about this forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Plenty of treats in this Halloween Weekend forecast. Typical fall weekend with cool temperatures during the morning and mild/warm temperatures through the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine mixed with a few high clouds today. Highs will be near 70. Clouds increasing tonight with overnight lows in the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Warmer weather ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days. It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Clouds today, sunny and warmer on Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Big swings in the weather this week- plenty of wind, warmth and maybe some decent rain. Slightly cooler today with the clouds hanging around most of the day. Some sunshine across far western Kansas- especially later today. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds move out tonight with a chilly start to Halloween morning. No worries, sunshine and light winds will allow for a decent warm-up through the afternoon with everyone seeing low 70s by late afternoon. Trick-or-treating Monday night? Clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s is almost perfect for the kids in costumes and the parents joining the evening festivities.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 3:10 p.m., the driver was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on the ramp from northbound Interstate 135 to eastbound Kellogg. For unknown reasons to […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash

Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
MULVANE, KS
KAKE TV

3 dead in Sumner County wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Sunday, but warmer weather will return for the week ahead. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire at Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning.  The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31.  Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.  Production of aircraft will not be impacted.  Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2022 Halloween Happenings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s what’s happening this Halloween in and around the Wichita area. Trunk or Treat (5:30 p.m.) The Center, 1914 E. 14th Street (Building B), Wichita, KS. Spookville: Trunk or Treat! (6-7 p.m.) The AbilityPoint, 2919 West 2nd St N, Wichita, KS. Trunk or Treat...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween safety

The Kansas Humane Society is temporarily stopping intakes and adoptions of cats because a few cats in its care recently tested positive for a contagious virus. Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Hays principal donates kidney to...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Andover provides community update 6 months after tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Repairs, renovations, and rebuilds continue to move forward. The fencing for the dog park in Central Park is expected to be installed in about a month and...
ANDOVER, KS

