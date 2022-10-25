Read full article on original website
Nothing spooky about this forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Plenty of treats in this Halloween Weekend forecast. Typical fall weekend with cool temperatures during the morning and mild/warm temperatures through the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine mixed with a few high clouds today. Highs will be near 70. Clouds increasing tonight with overnight lows in the...
Warmer weather ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days. It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
Clouds today, sunny and warmer on Halloween
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Big swings in the weather this week- plenty of wind, warmth and maybe some decent rain. Slightly cooler today with the clouds hanging around most of the day. Some sunshine across far western Kansas- especially later today. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds move out tonight with a chilly start to Halloween morning. No worries, sunshine and light winds will allow for a decent warm-up through the afternoon with everyone seeing low 70s by late afternoon. Trick-or-treating Monday night? Clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s is almost perfect for the kids in costumes and the parents joining the evening festivities.
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 3:10 p.m., the driver was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on the ramp from northbound Interstate 135 to eastbound Kellogg. For unknown reasons to […]
Wichita's College Hill neighborhood prepares for Halloween tradition, thousands of trick-or-treaters
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Sunday, but warmer weather will return for the week ahead. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood ramping up safety measures for trick-or-treaters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A prime spot for trick-or-treating in Wichita will dole out more than scares and sweets Monday night. Additional safety measures will be in place in the College Hill neighborhood. This follows last year when a drunk driver hit a young trick-or-treater in the Halloween hotspot. As...
2022 Halloween Happenings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s what’s happening this Halloween in and around the Wichita area. Trunk or Treat (5:30 p.m.) The Center, 1914 E. 14th Street (Building B), Wichita, KS. Spookville: Trunk or Treat! (6-7 p.m.) The AbilityPoint, 2919 West 2nd St N, Wichita, KS. Trunk or Treat...
College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween safety
Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
Andover provides community update 6 months after tornado
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Repairs, renovations, and rebuilds continue to move forward. The fencing for the dog park in Central Park is expected to be installed in about a month and...
