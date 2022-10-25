WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Big swings in the weather this week- plenty of wind, warmth and maybe some decent rain. Slightly cooler today with the clouds hanging around most of the day. Some sunshine across far western Kansas- especially later today. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds move out tonight with a chilly start to Halloween morning. No worries, sunshine and light winds will allow for a decent warm-up through the afternoon with everyone seeing low 70s by late afternoon. Trick-or-treating Monday night? Clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s is almost perfect for the kids in costumes and the parents joining the evening festivities.

WICHITA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO