Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Police investigate possible kidnapping on Cleveland’s Eastside
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A possible kidnapping is under investigation after the Cleveland Division of Police received a concerning call around 12 p.m. Sunday. The caller stated near East 125th Street and Arlington Avenue a man grabbed and forced a girl, approximately 13-17 years old, into a green Honda, police said.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
cleveland19.com
1 arrested after attacking 2 people inside home in Portage County, police say
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after attacking and hospitalizing two people in a home in Garrettsville on Friday, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski. Garrettsville police arrived at a home in the Village at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving reports of a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
cleveland19.com
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. 16-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Mayor Justin Bibb leads walk to raise awareness for #LeadSafeCle. Updated: 23 hours ago.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
Trio of suspicious cars hightail it to the freeway: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Fleeing and eluding: Pinetree and South Woodland roads, Chagrin Boulevard, I-271 As a patrol officer stopped to check on suspicious activity involving two cars parked in front of a closed business on Oct. 23 shortly after midnight, both drivers fled westbound on Chagrin to the highway, with no further details available as the investigation continued.
Garfield Heights man charged in 10 armed stick-ups of Cleveland and Shaker Heights stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is charged with using a gun to rob 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights during a three-week spree last December, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio announced Friday. A 14-count federal indictment accuses Lawrence Sturdivant, 32,...
cleveland19.com
Car plows into cyclist during hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual who was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland. The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.
Gun violence victim remembered with new street name on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND — We pass dozens of road signs a day, some well known and well traveled, others less so. There's a lot of power in a name. In this case, a street name designed to help us remember Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr., who was shot and killed on Cleveland's east side while walking home from a basketball game on December 9, 2020.
Alleged party crashers spit beer on passing car: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A caller reported Oct. 23 shortly after midnight that he was driving past a what appeared to be an underage drinking party where some kids spit beer on his car, then fled in theirs, leaving behind beer cans in the yard and on the road. Police arrived about 45 minutes...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland burglary, theft suspect steals from hotel rooms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect of burglary and theft that took place Oct. 21 through 22. The Four Points Sheraton Hotel reported several rooms being entered and multiple items being stolen, according to Cleveland police. Anyone with information on the...
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
cleveland19.com
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been six years, to the day, since Julia Rielinger called North Royalton police for help, to take her mentally ill brother to the hospital for treatment, but sadly that day ended in tragedy. Julia Rielinger’s brother, Jun Wang, was shot to death by...
‘An ongoing problem’: Mail carriers robbed, police said
Police in Cleveland and Euclid are investigating after two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint. Officers said, in both cases, the suspects only wanted the mail carriers' collection box keys.
Two in custody after one man killed, another injured in shooting at Elyria apartment complex, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men are in custody following a shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments that left an Elyria man dead and another injured, police said. The 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Elyria, are in police custody for questioning to determine if they are in any way involved in the shooting that killed 24-year-old Jordan Lee Flanigan, according to a news release from Elyria police.
cleveland19.com
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
Cleveland man indicted for 10 armed robberies in 3 weeks
A Cleveland man was charged Friday in a 14-count indictment with the robbery of 10 stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights from Dec. 5 to Dec. 26, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
Comments / 8