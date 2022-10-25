Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's live AEW Rampage from Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard - Non-Title Eliminator Match. *AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. The Kingdom's Matt Taven.. *Tay Melo with Sammy Guevara vs. Madison Rayne. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MEXICO, GLASGOW, FLORIDA AND MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Winter Haven, Florida. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more are advertised. The Raw brand kicks off their Mexico events tonight in Monterrey at Arena Monterrey with Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight, Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma with Zelina Vega, Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest & Finn Balor with Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez in an Australian Tag Team match, plus The Usos, Sonya Deville, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Liv Morgan, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman, Imperium, Ridge Holland and Butch, New Day, Shayna Baszler, Hit Row, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Natalya, Maximum Male Models, LA Knight and Madcap Moss.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FIGHTLAND TOMORROW IN PHILADELPHIA, COMPLETE DETAILS
Major League Wrestling will return with Fightland 2022 to Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena tomorrow, Sunday 10/30, featuring:. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. the debuting Trish Adora. *MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA USA LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
*NWA U.S. Tag Team Champion Jay Bradley vs. Ricky Morton. *Max The Impaler vs. Natalia Markova & Taryn Terrell - Handicap Match. *The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett) & NWA United States Tag Team Champions Wreckingball Legursky vs. Magic Jake Dumas & The Now, Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins.
Pro Wrestling Insider
EMMA-WWE UPDATE
WWE has officially placed Emma back on the WWE website's Smackdown roster after her return to WWE last night against Ronda Rousey. Last night was her first WWE appearance since 2017. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
USO PRAISES AVA RAINE'S DEBUT, WALLER CALLS OUT TRUTH AND MORE
Jimmy Uso Blown Away By The Rock's Daughter's WWE Debut, She's A Star! | TMZ Sports. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING AEW RAMPAGE IS...
AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard will open tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE HALLOWEEN RAW LINEUP FOR THIS MONDAY
Scheduled for the Halloween night WWE Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at The American Airlines Center on the USA Network:. *Go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Brock Lesnar to appear. *Otis vs. Matt Riddle - Trick or Street Fight. *If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAKE PAUL CHANNELS TRIPLE H, CHALLENGES TYSON FURY
At the official weigh ins last night for this fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did the Triple H spitting water gimmick:. Jake Paul also challenged Tyson Fury for a future fight:. Meanwhile, Fury will be releasing 'Sweet Caroline' as a single for charity:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor. *Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne. *Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TBS TITLE BOUT ADDED TO WEDNESDAY'S AEW DYNAMITE
Officially announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland is TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt Baker and Saraya. *AEW All Atlantic Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/28 WWE NXT IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA RESULTS
*Thea Hail, dressed as Andre Chase, won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal. Cora Jade was AJ Lee. Roxanne Perez was Bayley. *JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase. *Carmelo Hayes pinned Oro Mensah. *Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Veer Mahaan and Sanga by DQ. *Grayson Waller did a promo inside the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA x WILDKAT WRESTLING REVOLUTION RUMBLE LINEUP ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT MONTH IN NEW ORLEANS
Announced for the 11/13 NWA Revolution Rumble, being promoted in conjunction with Wildkat Wrestling on Sunday 11/13 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, will feature:. *2022 Wildkat Revolution Rumble. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Wildkat Sports Champion Edge Stone. *NWA Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED DETAILS ON THIS WEEKEND'S WWE MEXICO TOUR
As previously reported, this weekend's WWE Mexico tour is slated to feature the following main events:. *Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight. *Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma with Zelina Vega. *Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest & Finn Balor with Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TENILLE 'EMMA' DASHWOOD COMMENTS ON LAST NIGHT'S WWE RETURN
Tenille Dashwood, back in WWE as Emma, posted the following on her Instagram account:. "5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ??. I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE 6 NOW STREAMING
WOW Episode 6 - Tormenta vs Reina Del Rey & Tag Team Matches | Full Ep. | Women Of Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHEAMUS TIES THE KNOT, JERRY LEE LEWIS PASSES AWAY, JESSE VENTURA JOINS CAMEO AND MORE
As noted earlier, WWE's Sheamus was married today in New York City. Drew McIntyre and Miro were part of the wedding party. CJ Perry, the former Lana, tweeted the following photo:. Our congratulations to the happy couple!. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis, the inspiration for the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAY WYATT-SMACKDOWN UPDATE & MORE
For those who have asked, Bray Wyatt will be at tonight's WWE Smackdown taping. WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium with Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more advertised. Paul Jordan sent the following...WWE's After the Bell podcast has...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CONGRATULATIONS TO SHEAMUS
WWE star Sheamus is getting married this weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. That would explain why he was injured on WWE Friday Night Smackdown at the hands of The Bloodline recently, to explain his absence. As PWInsider.com reported in the Elite section earlier this week, Drew McIntyre is missing tonight's Smackdown...
Comments / 0