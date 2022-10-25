WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Winter Haven, Florida. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more are advertised. The Raw brand kicks off their Mexico events tonight in Monterrey at Arena Monterrey with Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight, Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma with Zelina Vega, Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest & Finn Balor with Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez in an Australian Tag Team match, plus The Usos, Sonya Deville, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Liv Morgan, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman, Imperium, Ridge Holland and Butch, New Day, Shayna Baszler, Hit Row, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Natalya, Maximum Male Models, LA Knight and Madcap Moss.

WINTER HAVEN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO