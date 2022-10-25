Read full article on original website
Related
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Benzinga
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation AMD shares are trading higher Friday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large are trading higher in sympathy with Intel, which reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS. What Happened?. Intel's Q3 revenue was $15.3 billion. That's down 20% year-over-year. The revenue total...
Why Dogecoin Rival Dogelon Mars (ELON) Is Falling Sharply Sunday
Dogelon Mars ELON/USD is trading lower by some 13.00% to $$0.0000003914 Sunday afternoon, potentially on profit taking. The meme crypto saw a peak for the week at around $0.0000005614 Saturday afternoon, a spike representing a jump of 134.50% off the trailing seven day low of $0.0000002394. The timing of the...
Benzinga
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, Apple, Visa And What Zuckerberg Can Do To Help Meta Stock Recover
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. In "The Midterms Are Almost Here. What’s at Stake for the Economy," Megan Cassella writes that with sky-high inflation and financial anxieties rising, the stakes for this year's midterm election are unusually high.
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Meta, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Developments At Twitter Could Be Good News For Dogecoin
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday, finishing the week 5.37% higher and closing out its fourth straight week of gains, despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Why Apple Shares Gained This Week
Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also...
These 3 Tech Billionaires Have Lost Nearly Half a Trillion Dollars This Year
As gloomy earnings reports left tech stocks reeling last week, the fortune of company founders saw the shedding of billions. A group of tech billionaires have collectively lost nearly half a trillion dollars this year in the midst of high inflation and rising interest rates. According to the Bloomberg index,...
So Would You Rather Get $50K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would you rather get $50,000 of...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has rallied by a staggering 56% over the past 24 hours and has more than doubled its price in the last week, amid Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of social networking giant Twitter. Interestingly, Musk is widely touted to be the "Dogefather" — as he...
Why Nvidia Shares Gained This Week After Meta Platforms, Intel Earnings
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded higher by some 10.52% to $138.34 this week. Shares of semiconductor stocks gained after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its AI and data center capex outlook. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large also traded higher this week in sympathy with Intel Corporation INTC,...
Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day
According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
Amazon's Market Cap Bloodbath: Value Of Netflix, Paypal Combined Vanishes In A Flash
Amazon.com Inc AMZN rebounded Friday, climbing to the $100 level — gaining back about $100 billion in market cap — after basically seeing shares fall off a cliff on the previous day. The e-commerce giant reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday, beating on the top...
Crypto Analyst Says Major Bottom Signal Flashing for Bitcoin As It Aims For $21,000
Plan B has said that more than half of Bitcoin in circulation is now in a state of profit. Earlier this week, crypto analytics firm Glassnode said that Bitcoin is forming a bear market floor. Quantitative cryptocurrency analyst PlanB recently said that the crypto market volatility seems to be moving...
Blockchain.com Needs Cash As Valuation Plunges 70%: Will VCs Back The Struggling Startup?
Valued at $14 billion earlier this year, the company may hover at around $4 billion today. Blockchain.com "remains liquid, solvent, and our consumers will not be impacted," the CEO said in July. Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is in the midst of a down-round fundraising campaign, which may result in a valuation...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0