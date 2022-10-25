Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Union City’s iconic Bucket bar/restaurant up for sale, asking price is $400,000
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A long time Union City bar and restaurant is up for sale. The Bucket which has been in operation for 87 years is on the market with a asking price of $400,000 according to a listing from Battle Creek realtor Ryan Leonard. Tony Smith...
wtvbam.com
Branch County gets ready for trick-or-treat and other Halloween activities on Monday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Trick-or-treating will take place throughout Branch County on Monday evening. Besides the door-to-door dash for candy, other Halloween activities are planned with some returning following the COVID-19 pandemic. In the City of Coldwater, trick or treating will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00...
wtvbam.com
Annual Coldwater Halloween Parade on Saturday night will have more entries than 2021
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The annual Coldwater Halloween Parade on Saturday night will have more entries than last year. Organizers said on the parade’s Facebook page that 40 entries had signed up as of Friday. The 2021 parade attracted 25 units after it was cancelled in 2020 due...
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Scott Dennis Galloway
Scott Dennis Galloway, 61, of Coldwater, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. In respect to his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at another date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Scott was born...
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
wtvbam.com
Battle Creek Police identify woman murdered on W. Fountain Street on October 23
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the name of a woman found murdered a week ago on Saturday, October 22. Authorities say 81-year-old Betty Smith was found to have suffered stab wounds when they responded to her home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street around 5:45 p.m. that day.
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Beverly Ann Reincke
Beverly Ann Reincke, 68, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, MI. Afterward, family and friends...
wtvbam.com
Union City, Tekonsha eliminated from MHSAA Football Playoffs
HUDSON, MI (WTVB) – Hudson scored 30 unanswered points in the second and third quarters, turning a one-score game into a blowout, as the Tigers defeated Union City 50-13 in an MHSAA Division 7 District Semifinal football game Friday night at Thompson Field. The only Charger scores came on...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Elaine M. Shaw
Elaine M. Shaw, 63, of Coldwater, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Majestic Care of Battle Creek. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Elaine was...
94.1 Duke FM
Jackson corrections officer killed in crash
JACKSON, MI — A Michigan Department of Corrections officer has been killed in a motorcycle crash. Forty-nine-year-old Jamie Brockwell of Jackson lost control of his motorcycle on the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 94 from M-60 in Blackman Township this weekend and struck a guardrail. Brockwell was pronounced dead...
WANE-TV
Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
Fox17
Police investigate possible murder after man shot, killed in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is dead after reports of gunshots in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says shots were fired on Warren Street near Oak Hill Cemetery at around 1:20 a.m. We’re told police located a 36-year-old man lying with apparent...
13-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by car
The sheriff’s office says a car, driven by a 16-year-old from Sturgis, was getting westbound on Fawn River Road when it hit the 13-year-old.
