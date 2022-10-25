ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Scott Dennis Galloway

Scott Dennis Galloway, 61, of Coldwater, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. In respect to his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at another date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Scott was born...
COLDWATER, MI
WNDU

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Beverly Ann Reincke

Beverly Ann Reincke, 68, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, MI. Afterward, family and friends...
BURLINGTON, MI
wtvbam.com

Union City, Tekonsha eliminated from MHSAA Football Playoffs

HUDSON, MI (WTVB) – Hudson scored 30 unanswered points in the second and third quarters, turning a one-score game into a blowout, as the Tigers defeated Union City 50-13 in an MHSAA Division 7 District Semifinal football game Friday night at Thompson Field. The only Charger scores came on...
UNION CITY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Elaine M. Shaw

Elaine M. Shaw, 63, of Coldwater, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Majestic Care of Battle Creek. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Elaine was...
COLDWATER, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Jackson corrections officer killed in crash

JACKSON, MI — A Michigan Department of Corrections officer has been killed in a motorcycle crash. Forty-nine-year-old Jamie Brockwell of Jackson lost control of his motorcycle on the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 94 from M-60 in Blackman Township this weekend and struck a guardrail. Brockwell was pronounced dead...
JACKSON, MI
WANE-TV

Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy