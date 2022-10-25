ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 28

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014863- 6600 Ringgold Rd- DUI – Wesley Goodwin was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He had been observed by employees falling as he exited his vehicle to purchase more alcohol. He never made it into the store.
murfreesboro.com

Man Wanted for Forging Checks at Home Depot

Do you know this man? MPD detectives would like to talk to him about a forgery of a check. A stolen $4,740.21 check was used to purchase a TORO zero-turn lawn mower at a Chattanooga Home Depot on September 19. The person of interest was wearing a fluorescent t-shirt and was captured on surveillance purchasing the mower and loading it onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The check belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro. If you have any information that would be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Rice at 629-201-5550.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wrganews.com

Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges

A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
ROME, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 1

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 1. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kevin Bailiff – DUI/2nd, Red Light. Lakisha Baker – Revoked DL, Fail to Appear. Jason Brammer – Evading, Criminal Impersonation. Marcus Brooks...
EAST RIDGE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

New details revealed in Rossville murder

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
ROSSVILLE, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Responds to School Bus Altercation at Central High School

On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to reports of an altercation and a student in possession of a firearm on a bus going to Central High School. Multiple units from the HCSO and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene and were able to identify and locate...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Man Killed in Highway 153 Hit-and-Run

Chattanooga Police are asking that anyone with information about the early morning incident to call them. About 2 A.M. police responded to 5400 block of highway 153 on a report of a pedestrian struck. On their arrival, the man was pronounced deceased. The identify and age of the victim was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash

A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
mymix1041.com

Fire at the McMinn County Jail

The Athens Fire Department responded to a small fire at the McMinn County Jail on Wednesday around 1 PM. Sheriff Joe Guy says the fire was found in a dryer vent in the laundry room area and jail staff responded with extinguishers. The Sheriff says the fire was put out within minutes. No inmates were affected by the incident. Sheriff Guy says he believes that the dryers are some of the original equipment installed in the jail when it was built in 1990-91 and says new dryers will be ordered to replace the current ones.

