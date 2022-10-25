Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 28
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014863- 6600 Ringgold Rd- DUI – Wesley Goodwin was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He had been observed by employees falling as he exited his vehicle to purchase more alcohol. He never made it into the store.
murfreesboro.com
Man Wanted for Forging Checks at Home Depot
Do you know this man? MPD detectives would like to talk to him about a forgery of a check. A stolen $4,740.21 check was used to purchase a TORO zero-turn lawn mower at a Chattanooga Home Depot on September 19. The person of interest was wearing a fluorescent t-shirt and was captured on surveillance purchasing the mower and loading it onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The check belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro. If you have any information that would be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Rice at 629-201-5550.
Police: Man wanted out of Chattanooga rams Weber City patrol car, runs from police
The public is asked to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office if they see a car that fled from Weber City police Friday afternoon.
wrganews.com
Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges
A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 1
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 1. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kevin Bailiff – DUI/2nd, Red Light. Lakisha Baker – Revoked DL, Fail to Appear. Jason Brammer – Evading, Criminal Impersonation. Marcus Brooks...
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
WTVC
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
WTVC
Etowah Rescue: Man airlifted to hospital after SUV falls off embankment Saturday morning
ETOWAH, Tenn. — The Etowah Rescue & Rural Fire Department responded to a crash on Highway 163 at County Road 850. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw an SUV type vehicle on its top. The vehicle appeared to have extensive damage and was roughly 20 feet down a steep embankment.
WTVC
Wanted suspect in Hamilton County flees from police after crash in East Ridge
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officers in East Ridge were close to arresting a man wanted for violent crimes in Hamilton County, but police say he ran away after a crash. A post on the East Ridge Police Department's Facebook page says on Tuesday afternoon, officers tried to stop a vehicle with Marc Smith at the wheel.
mymix1041.com
Woman cut out of vehicle following crash with 18-wheeler Thursday
From Local 3 News: A woman is in the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon. It happened on the I-75 SB and I-24 West split in Chattanooga after a pickup truck crashed into the end of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was trapped in the...
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
WTVCFOX
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
WTVCFOX
Hixson High School student charged after assaulting middle schooler at bus stop, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. We've obtained the mugshot of a Hixson High School student facing charges under claims he sexually assaulted a middle school student at a bus stop, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. An affidavit reveals more details about the arrest. The affidavit says the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Responds to School Bus Altercation at Central High School
On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to reports of an altercation and a student in possession of a firearm on a bus going to Central High School. Multiple units from the HCSO and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene and were able to identify and locate...
WDEF
Man Killed in Highway 153 Hit-and-Run
Chattanooga Police are asking that anyone with information about the early morning incident to call them. About 2 A.M. police responded to 5400 block of highway 153 on a report of a pedestrian struck. On their arrival, the man was pronounced deceased. The identify and age of the victim was...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash
A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
mymix1041.com
Fire at the McMinn County Jail
The Athens Fire Department responded to a small fire at the McMinn County Jail on Wednesday around 1 PM. Sheriff Joe Guy says the fire was found in a dryer vent in the laundry room area and jail staff responded with extinguishers. The Sheriff says the fire was put out within minutes. No inmates were affected by the incident. Sheriff Guy says he believes that the dryers are some of the original equipment installed in the jail when it was built in 1990-91 and says new dryers will be ordered to replace the current ones.
Comments / 1