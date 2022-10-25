Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes defends JK Rowling from ‘disgusting verbal abuse’

Ralph Fiennes defended JK Rowling from “disgusting verbal abuse” in a recent interview.

The actor - who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter films - said he can understand where the author is coming from and says she shouldn’t be labelled a “fascist” for expressing opinions on the transgender debate.

“The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling. I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women,” Fiennes said.

“But it’s not some obscene, uber right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman’”.

