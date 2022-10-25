ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes defends JK Rowling from ‘disgusting verbal abuse’

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Ralph Fiennes defended JK Rowling from “disgusting verbal abuse” in a recent interview.

The actor - who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter films - said he can understand where the author is coming from and says she shouldn’t be labelled a “fascist” for expressing opinions on the transgender debate.

“The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling. I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women,” Fiennes said.

“But it’s not some obscene, uber right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman’”.

The Independent

Sylvia Plath’s life should fascinate us far more than her death

Did Sylvia Plath predict it all? That’s what we’d like to think. In her work, we’re always looking for prophecies about her life – and when I say her life, I mostly mean her death. In her poem “Lady Lazarus”, she imagined her corpse, surrounded by a grubby spectacle. “The peanut-crunching crowd / Shoves in to see / Them unwrap me hand and foot–– / The big strip tease.” Portentous as it sounds, it’s really a poem about rebirth, laced with irony. And yet we’re still fixated on her suicide at the age of 30 in 1963, and the search...
