Polling stations ramp up security as early voting begins in US midterm elections

Security has been ramped up across polling stations in the US as voters begin casting early ballots in the midterm elections.

Scepticism caused by Donald Trump’s debunked claims of voter fraud has led to increased precautions across the 35 states that allow some form of early voting.

“Since 2020 we’ve had to take a more intricate look at security ... People should rest assured that voting is safe. It’s free, it’s fair, and it’s totally legit,” Philadelphia city commissioner Lisa Deeley told France24.