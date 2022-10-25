ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Perry admits Jennifer Aniston confronted him about addiction

By Sophie Thompson
Matthew Perry has opened up about the time Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his addiction issues.

The actor sat down with Diane Sawyer in a new ABC interview, where he spoke about the moment Aniston told him everyone knew he was drinking.

“Imagine how scary a moment that was. She was the one that reached out the most... I’m really grateful to her for that,” he says.

“Secrets kill you... secrets kill people like me.”

