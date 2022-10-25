‘Stacy’s Mom’ Band Reacts to Bailey Zappe’s Viral Moment

The Patriots rookie had it goin’ on when he first entered Monday’s game against the Bears.

Bill Belichick is trying to figure out if Bailey Zappe is the right quarterback for the Patriots after a tumultuous Monday Night Football loss to the Bears.

Meanwhile, the rookie signal-caller is busy going viral for his apparent affinity for the 2003 Fountains of Wayne hit “Stacy’s Mom.”

Zappe entered the game in relief of starter Mac Jones after just three drives Monday and immediately led New England to back-to-back touchdowns. He returned to the bench, clearly feeling the momentum move in his team’s direction, only to hear the Fountains of Wayne song blaring over the speakers at Gillette Stadium.

At that point, Zappe did what any other 23-year-old would do: he sang along.

The New Jersey-based band itself even took note of Zappe’s performance, taking to Twitter to express its thoughts on the situation.

Zappe’s moment on the bench provided one of the few highlights for the Patriots on Monday. Despite the spark that the rookie provided when he came into the game, New England didn’t score again, falling to 3–4 on the year with a 33–14 loss.

The game also introduced a clear quarterback controversy that Belichick will find himself fielding questions for throughout the upcoming week. The longtime Pats coach declined to name a starter after Monday’s game, only adding further speculation about the team’s plans.

Time will tell if Belichick thinks that Zappe has got it goin’ on or if Jones gives New England the best chance to win moving forward.

