ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Inflation will be stickier for longer and double what consensus views predict in 2 years, Deutsche Bank says

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dy67M_0ils9r7B00
  • Don't expect scorching inflation to abate in the near term, Deutsche Bank says.
  • Using history as a guide, the bank says inflation will likely stay above the consensus target beyond two years.
  • Inflation falling below 3% in the next two years would put the US in the 25th percentile of outcomes.

Don't expect inflation in the US to fall below 3% within two years, according to Deutsche Bank.

Analysts led by Deutsche's Jim Reid wrote in a note on Tuesday that when using previous bouts of high inflation as a guide, the US is likely to see price pressures remain elevated and take two years to even fall below 6%, and will hover around that level in five years.

And while the prospect of inflation dropping to or below 3% within two years isn't impossible, Deutsche says "it would be around the 25th percentile of observations through history, and around 4pp beneath the median outcome."

Deutsche's latest inflation observation may come as a reality check for investors, which have grown increasingly bullish in recent weeks, leading to several rallying sessions on Wall Street on hopes that the Federal Reserve is growing concerned over the prospect of over tightening and tipping the economy into a full-blown recession.

But if inflation remains as persistent as Deutsche says history suggests, it's likely the Fed will have no choice but to keep tightening, and put growth concerns on the back burner.

Deutsche relied on 50 developed and emerging market economies, with the data stretching as far back as 100 years in some cases. The survey established 8% as a threshold, and relied on three starting points: 1920, 1950 and 1970 through 2019.

Deutsche added that the Federal Reserve has mostly been a step behind inflation thus far, and "you could argue this is the loosest policy response to inflation we've ever seen in peacetime."

"If the median through history is correct, then the turbulence of 2022 could prove to be just the beginning," the note concluded.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
WANE-TV

5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now

House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy