NFL power rankings Week 8: Colts are in large group of 3-win teams

It has been an eventful week for the Indianapolis Colts, and it's only Tuesday.

They have a new quarterback after their Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans with a visit from the Washington Commanders coming in Week 8.

The NFL's 3-win teams include the Colts and Commanders, as well as New England, the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco, Arizona, Chicago, Green Bay, Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

Where do the Colts stack up among that group?

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 26th overall, down 5 places from last week

Washington, the Colts' Week 8 opponent, is 28th

Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan … to Sam Ehlinger? In a stunning turn of events, the Colts announced Monday that Ryan will be benched for the duration of the season in favor of Ehlinger, a preseason superstar with zero career starts. Ryan certainly earned a benching with his leaden, turnover-prone play, but parachuting out of the latest expensive veteran QB gamble after just seven games begs some very important questions about who is actually running the show in Indy. It goes without saying that both GM Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich stand on very shaky ground.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo: 22nd, down 6 spots

Washington and Chicago are immediately behind the Colts

It's hard to unpack the Matt Ryan benching, which happened after a tough loss to the Titans. Ryan has been turning it over at an alarming rate. But do the Colts really think Sam Ehlinger is better? We'll find out. It really seems like a sacrifice by GM Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich, who have to be feeling some heat and now can blame their failures this season on Ryan.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 18th, down 1 place

That's ahead of five 3-win teams

The Colts transformed right back into a sloppy offense on the road with Matt Ryan despite welcoming back Jonathan Taylor. They threw away a game they could have won, wasting a good effort by a shorthanded defense that will only get better.

Walter Football: 28th, down 8 spots

Ahead of Washington, Chicago

The Colts outgained the Titans twice in their matchups, yet they lost both games because they lost the turnover battle, 6-1. Indianapolis has potential, as we saw with their explosive win over the Jaguars, but the team keeps making so many mistakes. Matt Ryan has been benched, which won't help.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 18th, down 3 places

That's ahead of five 3-win teams

They are in a hole in the division because of the two losses to the Titans. Matt Ryan turned it over again against the Titans, which led to his being benched. It's Sam Ehlinger time.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 28th, down 8 places

Lowest among 3-win teams

Bold move to make the switch from veteran QB Matt Ryan to preseason star Sam Ehlinger. Still, the owner matchup between Jim Irsay and Snyder is the juiciest subplot of Week 8's showdown with the Commanders.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 23rd, down 4 spots

Lowest among 3-win teams

Jim Irsay has had enough.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: We’re not mad, we’re just … disappointed

Washington is in this category

Tennessee has their number. Indianapolis has now lost five straight against Tennessee and is now in quite a hole in the AFC South. With an unkind schedule ahead, things don’t look good for their division title hopes.