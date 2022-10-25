Chuck Pagano on Colts benching Matt Ryan, promoting Sam Ehlinger: 'Almost like a waste'

Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano joined The 33rd Team to talk about the Colts decision to bench quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger.

“He's really struggled, and they've struggled especially on the offensive side,” he said of Ryan. “There was so much promise and electricity around that team and that roster coming into this year after they moved on from Carson (Wentz) a year ago and brought Matt in there. So much hope. You feel for that organization, feel for that team, that locker room and those fans there. Now, what's the rest of this year gonna look like? It's almost like a waste.”

Ehlinger has never attempted an NFL pass. But Pagano said the Colts leadership is high on his potential. Now, he’ll get a chance to prove his worth. Pagano saw Ehlinger during training camp.

“He's got arm talent,” Pagano said of Ehlinger. “He’s a mobile guy. He's strong, he's intelligent, smart. He'll do a nice job as far as managing the games. It won't be too big for him. (Colts general manager Chris Ballard said) they liked the kid. They had high praise for Sam and, and thought that, with some time, he can develop and maybe become a guy. He's gonna get a shot and they're all going to find out what he is in the weeks to come and see, ‘OK, is he a real dude or do we have to go find another one?’ This will give him a great opportunity to show what he can do.”