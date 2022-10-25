ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Tucker Carlson's son works for Indiana Rep. Jim Banks. GOP whip race makes it a hot topic

By Rachel Fradette, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hsiej_0ils9DFT00

GOP lawmakers and pundits are publicly jumping to the defense of Buckley Carlson, communications director for Indiana's Rep. Jim Banks and son to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, following a report and resulting labels of nepotism.

In a heated conversation over the weekend, the senior Carlson demanded Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, chairman of the House Republican campaign committee, reveal who on his staff mentioned his son's hiring in another report or he would assume it was Emmer himself, Axios reported on Sunday.

IndyStar reached out to Buckley Carlson and Banks' office for comment Tuesday morning.

Carlson's anger stemmed from a Daily Beast article where a GOP strategist supposedly tied to Emmer brought up Buckley as an example of Banks' faulty MAGA support.

“Deep down, he dies to be liked by the Establishment. He hires Tucker Carlson’s son, a 24-year-old kid, to be his communications director,” the anonymous strategist told the Daily Beast.

Following the phone call, Axios reported that Carlson did not reach a resolve with Emmer and still blames his office.

The storm of tweets in the past 24 hours have many declaring Buckley Carlson and his role a result of "nepotism" while prominent GOP figures are launching attacks on Emmer, including Donald Trump Jr. and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Trump Jr. tweeted again that Emmer was a coward for "trying to throw the staff of another member of Congress under the bus" to cover himself.

"I stand with Buckley Carlson," Greene tweeted.

In the background of this fight, three contenders, including Banks and Emmer, are battling it out for House Majority Whip, if Republicans take control on Election Day.

Banks has served as congressman for Indiana's 3rd District since 2016. He is up for reelection Nov. 8.

Rachel Fradette is a general assignment reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at rfradette@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter at @Rachel_Fradette.

Comments / 50

Jim Day
5d ago

Banks and both Carlson's are some of the worse of the worse for our democracy and the United States of America. From a Combat Veteran from VietNam. I keep watching the obituaries for Trump but no luck as of yet.

Reply(1)
11
Rick Leeuw
5d ago

I don’t know why this is an issue. Banks loves the spotlight. This will get him on Fox News. He can do anything he wants. He represents a district that is solid red. He has done nothing for the 3rd district but will continue to win. Another lifetime politician that ran on term limits. He’s a joke and an embarrassment

Reply(1)
19
David
5d ago

The lefties at Indy star trying to make a non story into something, how about a real story on crime in democRAT run downtown Indy, or would that hurt too much?

Reply(8)
7
Related
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Jennifer Geer

Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating Bailey

FiveThirtyEight ran their model 40,000 times, and Pritzker won every 99 out of 100. Image by StormBo, CC BY-SA 4.0 cropped, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago many things, among them, "a hellhole" and "an unruly child." Despite that, he has recently been living in the former John Hancock Center as he said, to "immerse" himself "in the culture."
CHICAGO, IL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy