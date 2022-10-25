Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Byron Hopkins Hale of Clinton
Byron Hopkins Hale of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, surrounded by his family at Fort Sanders Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was the middle child of 3 boys born to Chapman McComas Hale & Mary Hopkins Hale on April 19, 1925, in Narrows, VA. Upon graduation from Narrows High School, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II until the war ended. Byron provided video testimony of his wartime experiences which can be found via https://witnesstowar.org (search for “Byron Hale”).
WYSH AM 1380
Arletta Seiber, age 58, of Andersonville
Arletta Seiber, age 58, of Andersonville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Norris Health and Rehab. She was born in Lafollette, TN on October 6, 1964, to the late Wayne and Gladys Bunch Romines. In addition to her parents, Arletta is preceded in death by, Son, David Wilkerson Jr.; sisters, Roxanne Romines and Gina Hutton; grandson, William Waites III; nephew, Robert Hutton.
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson County Master Gardener applications available, training starts in January
The Anderson County Master Gardener applications are now available! You can find all information here at: tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG and applications are due no later than December 16th, 2022. The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and certifies volunteers to provide community service through the local county Extension office. The program seeks...
WYSH AM 1380
CHS Band taking part in final competition of the season Saturday
The Clinton High School Marching band will appear in its last band competition of the season on Saturday October 29th at Alcoa High School. The CHS band will take the field at 6:40 pm to perform their 2022 production titled, “A Turbulent Hope”. It is recommended that you try and arrive around 6 so you can get a good seat (within the 45 yard lines and closer to the press box).
