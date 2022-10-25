Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Meet Resale to the Rescue, a second-hand store benefiting animal welfare
Resale to the Rescue is a nonprofit second-hand thrift store in Pell City that donates 100%—yes, you read that right—of their profits to Animal Savers Pell City, Inc (ASPCI). We spoke to Dana Ellison, the leader of this all-volunteer team, to learn why Resale to the Rescue is so impactful.
Horror movie villain ‘Michael Myers’ arrested after stalking the streets of Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that a familiar looking masked man had been taken into custody just ahead of Halloween. According to a post was published Friday afternoon, an individual who looks an awful lot like Michael Myers (aka The Shape) was taken into custody […]
wvtm13.com
Candy-like rainbow fentanyl has some parents canceling trick-or-treating
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's 50 times for potent than heroin. And just a few granules can be deadly. Illicit drug makers often press it into a pill form in bright colors, which makes it look a lot like candy. And that's gotten the attention of the Drug Enforcement Agency.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden removes dam near Big Wills Creek to help prevent future accidents
Big Wills Creek is a popular site for people to come to go swimming, canoeing, and kayaking. However, hazardous conditions are created during periods of increased flow and several drowning fatalities have occurred at this site. "It's just a different life without your child. He was my only son and...
Land Acquisition for Future Growth on Fort McClellan
Calhoun County, AL – Creedmoor® Sports recently purchased, from the McClellan Development Authority (MDA), more than 30 acres on the grounds of historic Fort McClellan. The land acquisition includes four acres immediately adjacent to the company’s current facility and is dedicated to supporting future expansion.
wbrc.com
Coldwater Elementary School closes due to rise in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to a substantial increase in flu cases among staff and students, Coldwater Elementary School will be transitioning to remote learning Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Oxford City School Superintendent Shannon Stanley released the following statement:. Due to the timing of this decision and...
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
Trick-Or-Treating Transit Alert For Anniston
Anniston, AL – Please be aware of Street Closures taking place on Monday, Oct. 31st, from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM for Glenwood Terrace’s annual night of Trick-Or-Treating. Glenwood Terrace, from its intersection with Highland Avenue to its intersection with Coleman Drive, will be closed for this event.
Big Boyz Toyz in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm is the Big Boyz Toyz Show at 1117 Edmar St, Oxford, AL 36203. Want your precious prize possession to be featured on our most popular show Big Boys Toys? It’s ONLY $10 to register! This is your chance to network with people of the same interests and have a good ol time!! Star host Kip Chappell will be there! This event is hosted by WEAC – TV24.
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
ABC 33/40 News
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Birmingham location due to structural issues
The United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham due to a safety issue concerning some structural issues in need of repair. "In an abundance of caution, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily has suspended operations at the Bluff Park Finance...
Sigh of Relief Across Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver THURSDAY SCORES Munford 24, Ashville 9 Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 STATEWIDE SCORES Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20 Bessemer Academy 34, Cornerstone 8 Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7 Center Point at Leeds, canceled […]
Anniston’s Quarterly Disposal Days Coming Up
Anniston, AL – The Anniston City Council adopted New Debris Policies on June 1, 2021. These new policies detailed a quarterly “Disposal Day.” This quarterly occurrence will allow for citizens to dispose of items that the Street Department no longer picks up. City leadership encourages citizens to assist one another in cleaning up their neighborhoods during this time. This service will be free of charge.
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
Man opened car door and smell of pot wafted out toward deputies; now he’s going to prison
A Birmingham man was sentenced this week for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, to 121...
wtvy.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
