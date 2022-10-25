ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Book a Stay at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Hotel

This historic and haunted hotel in Oklahoma is one of the most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State, maybe even the Nation. It's rumored to be haunted by the spirit of a female ghost who supposedly committed suicide at the hotel back in the mid-1900s. Have you ever heard of the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, OK? It's the oldest hotel in OKC and has been listed as a historic landmark by both the Historic Hotel of America and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. If you're brave enough you could book a stay.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Living in Oklahoma Has Its Pros & Cons

No matter where you live there are things you like and some things you dislike, that's normal. If you're new to the state or considering moving to Oklahoma like most places there are Pros and Cons to living here. The thing is wherever you live, you'll bring yourself along. Which...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York

There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
TENNESSEE STATE
Lawton, OK
