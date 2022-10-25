Read full article on original website
Related
Book a Stay at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Hotel
This historic and haunted hotel in Oklahoma is one of the most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State, maybe even the Nation. It's rumored to be haunted by the spirit of a female ghost who supposedly committed suicide at the hotel back in the mid-1900s. Have you ever heard of the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, OK? It's the oldest hotel in OKC and has been listed as a historic landmark by both the Historic Hotel of America and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. If you're brave enough you could book a stay.
Living in Oklahoma Has Its Pros & Cons
No matter where you live there are things you like and some things you dislike, that's normal. If you're new to the state or considering moving to Oklahoma like most places there are Pros and Cons to living here. The thing is wherever you live, you'll bring yourself along. Which...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
This Haunted Oklahoma Road Trip Will Take You to 10 Terrifying Towns & Creepy Cities
Take a road trip and do a little fright-seeing this fall by visiting these 10 terrifying towns and creepy cities across the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal and supernatural you could have a haunted holiday if you think you're brave enough. So if ghost hunting is your thing, hit the road and check these places out!
Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York
There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0