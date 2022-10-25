Byron Hopkins Hale of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, surrounded by his family at Fort Sanders Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was the middle child of 3 boys born to Chapman McComas Hale & Mary Hopkins Hale on April 19, 1925, in Narrows, VA. Upon graduation from Narrows High School, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II until the war ended. Byron provided video testimony of his wartime experiences which can be found via https://witnesstowar.org (search for “Byron Hale”).

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO