Justin Fields Shines on Monday Night Football, Terry McLaurin Comes Up Clutch and Malik Harrison Makes A Game-Winning Field Goal Block

There was no question who Ohio State’s best offensive weapon was against Penn State. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined for the fifth time this season and Miyan Williams knocked out of the game with apparent hand and knee injuries on just his second carry of the day, Ohio State needed its other offensive players to step up. And no one did so in a bigger way than Marvin Harrison Jr.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO