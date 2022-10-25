ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Justin Fields Shines on Monday Night Football, Terry McLaurin Comes Up Clutch and Malik Harrison Makes A Game-Winning Field Goal Block

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eleven Warriors

Marvin Harrison Jr. Has A Career Day in Home State, Cade Stover Has Another Big Game and Ryan Day Takes Blame for Half-Ending Sack

There was no question who Ohio State’s best offensive weapon was against Penn State. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined for the fifth time this season and Miyan Williams knocked out of the game with apparent hand and knee injuries on just his second carry of the day, Ohio State needed its other offensive players to step up. And no one did so in a bigger way than Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
Democrat and Chronicle

Bills vs. Packers live updates: Josh Allen throws TD to Dawson Knox

The Buffalo Bills has annihilated its two opponents in primetime this year. The Bills could make it 3-for-3 against the struggling Green Bay Packers. Buffalo (5-1) hosts Green Bay (3-4) at Highmark Stadium at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Bills are on a three-game winning streak and fresh off a bye week, while the Packers have lost three straight games. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Ties Tennessee for No. 2 Spot in the AP Top 25, Holds in USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ahead of First College Football Playoff Rankings Release

As the season's first College Football Playoff rankings prepare for release Tuesday night, the Buckeyes are still second overall in the nation in both polls. In wake of a wild 44-31 win over Penn State yesterday that included 45 total fourth quarter points and one of the greatest defensive performances in school history from J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State held onto its No. 2 rankings in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls released Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Third Fight in Michigan’s Last Seven Home Games Breaks Out in The Big House Tunnel After Wolverines’ Win over Michigan State

Another week, another fight at The Big House. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday night, an incident occurred in the shared tunnel between visitors and the home team in which Spartan football players threw punches and kicks at Wolverine defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows and another Michigan player yet to be identified. Jim Harbaugh indicated afterwards that at least one player potentially suffered a nose injury.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Get Dumped Then, Penn State

It's Game Day, everyone, which means it's a bad, bad day to be a Nittany Lion. On a Halloween weekend, Ohio State travels to Happy Valley for a battle with Penn State, but there will be no tricks, only treats for the Buckeyes when the game starts at high noon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

