ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard

MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
TEMPLE, TX
saladovillagevoice.com

Halloween Activities Galore in Salado

Salado will be bristling with activities for the family during Halloween weekend and night. From the annual Fright Trail at Tablerock, to Barktoberfest, to a Fall Fest, to Trunk or Treats and even Trick or Treating on MonsterStreet, you will find plenty to do. Tablerock Fright Trail. Thom World Poet...
SALADO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers

I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky

Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
fox7austin.com

Magnolia's Silobration features concerts, crafts, and more

WACO, Texas - Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia brand is holding its 7th annual Silobration October 27-29 in Waco. Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy makers, artists, and food with free live music as you shop. There will also be a kids zone with storybook readings, garden tours, face painting, and other crafts/activities.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Armed Services YMCA opens new food pantry in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen is opening up a new service to members of the armed forces, a food pantry. The food pantry will be a permanent addition to the YMCA, and opened a year after the ASYMCA began its food distribution events for the area.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $575,000

Country living but in Midway ISD! Presenting a recently built, five bedroom, four and a half bath with a three car oversized garage on a large one-acre lot! Midway ISD, minutes from Lake Waco. Open-concept living and kitchen for entertaining. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and tons of storage space. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Large main floor master suite with separate walk-in closets. Large master bath with split vanities and corner soaking tub. A second bedroom with a full bath is available on the main level as well as an office with a walk-in closet and half bath. The second level featured three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a second living area perfect for family movie nights. Upgraded, natural stone granite throughout this house in every bathroom and kitchen. The backyard oasis features a patio leading to a newly built in-ground pool with a spa! The lot is fully fenced and includes a large shed with power and lights for all your outdoor Move-in ready for entertaining and easy living. The joy of country living with the convenience of city life is at your fingertips! Call today to schedule a showing. This one won’t last long!
WOODWAY, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Distemper outbreak shuts down Waco regional animal shelter

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will be closing its regional animal shelter for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper among the shelter's dogs. The shelter, located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco, has stopped taking in new animals while the dogs currently in the shelter are being treated. The animals are being cared for by Shelter Veterinarian Dr. Michael Vallon.
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy