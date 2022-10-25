ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Boston Police warn of spike in reports of spiked drinks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians are calling on their elected leaders to step up and fight the spike in reports of spiked drinks in the city’s bars and on college campuses. “It’s clearly an issue that we’re seeing and hearing about across the city,” one woman testified in a City Council meeting on the issue.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Green Line D Branch reopens Saturday, 2 days ahead of schedule

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line’s D Branch reopened Saturday, two days ahead of schedule. While the entire branch was closed, crews replaced more than 6,000 feet of track and updated six pedestrian crossings. The line, which runs from Riverside to Kenmore, was closed since Sept. 24, with shuttles replacing the line.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk upon confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. Upon confrontation, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA
whdh.com

Dog Tricks and Treats: pets compete in Boston for the best Halloween costume

BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s no bones about it, it was a doggone good day for a canine costume contest in Boston Saturday. After a pet parade in Downtown Crossing, nearly 100 dogs competed to win best costume at an event fit for all ages where face-painting and fall food was available for anyone in attendance.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Travis Roy Foundation makes $2M grant as it winds down

BOSTON (AP) — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college game made one of its last major gifts Friday before its closes for good next year. The foundation is donating more than $4...
BOSTON, MA

