FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
whdh.com
Peek-A-Boo: NICU babies at Brigham Hospital in Boston are dressed for their first Halloween
BOSTON (WHDH) - Some of the littlest patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital got into the spirit of things for their first ever Halloween. All of the costumed babies are being cared for in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, with some babies dressed as sports players, Harry Potter, Batman, and a Reese’s peanut butter cup.
whdh.com
Boston Police warn of spike in reports of spiked drinks
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians are calling on their elected leaders to step up and fight the spike in reports of spiked drinks in the city’s bars and on college campuses. “It’s clearly an issue that we’re seeing and hearing about across the city,” one woman testified in a City Council meeting on the issue.
WCAX
Missing Massachusetts girl found
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
whdh.com
Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
whdh.com
Green Line D Branch reopens Saturday, 2 days ahead of schedule
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line’s D Branch reopened Saturday, two days ahead of schedule. While the entire branch was closed, crews replaced more than 6,000 feet of track and updated six pedestrian crossings. The line, which runs from Riverside to Kenmore, was closed since Sept. 24, with shuttles replacing the line.
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk upon confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. Upon confrontation, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
whdh.com
Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
whdh.com
Dissatisfied with city response, community leaders gather in Dorchester to address recent violence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some community leaders in Boston say that as an uptick in violent crime continues, they are looking into their own ways to to address it. Gathering in front of a Dorchester barbershop where a man was recently shot and killed, leaders continued to call for change while criticizing the city’s response.
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Boston Globe
The neighbors are dead
What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
whdh.com
Dog Tricks and Treats: pets compete in Boston for the best Halloween costume
BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s no bones about it, it was a doggone good day for a canine costume contest in Boston Saturday. After a pet parade in Downtown Crossing, nearly 100 dogs competed to win best costume at an event fit for all ages where face-painting and fall food was available for anyone in attendance.
whdh.com
Travis Roy Foundation makes $2M grant as it winds down
BOSTON (AP) — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college game made one of its last major gifts Friday before its closes for good next year. The foundation is donating more than $4...
whdh.com
Man damages heating system in basement of NH home with axe, homeowner left without heat
SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 75-year-old man is left without heat after a man broke into the basement of his home in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Tuesday night and damaged his heating and cooling system along with some other possessions. “There’s an axe there that I use to split firewood with;...
whdh.com
MBTA releases revised bus network map, following thousands of comments from riders and residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - In the process of redesigning their bus network, the MBTA has released new details on the undertaking, with changes based, in-part, on more than 20,000 comments received from locals. “We’re redesigning our bus network to create more all-day service, more service in busy neighborhoods, and new connections...
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
