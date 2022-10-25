Read full article on original website
Frederick J. Hennessey, 93, of Hudson
– Mr. Frederick J. Hennessey, of Hudson, formerly of Waltham, died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Branches of Marlborough. He was 93. Fred was born in Charlestown on January 2, 1929, a son of the late Frederick A. and Johanna (Coughlin) Hennessey. A graduate of Charlestown High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served during the Korean Conflict.
Westborough football falls to the Marlborough Panthers
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Rangers faced off against the Marlborough Panthers on the gridiron Friday night. After going into the second half of the game tied 7-7, Marlborough ultimately emerged victorious, beating Westborough 28-7. “We came out slow, but we need to give credit to Westborough,” said Marlborough Coach...
Grafton program celebrates Willard House and Clock Museum’s 50th
GRAFTON – In celebration of the Willard House & Clock Museum’s 50th anniversary, Executive Director Robert C. Cheney will present “Willard House and Clock Museum: 50-Years of Collecting Excellence: An Illustrated Lecture.”. “From the Aaron Willard Jr. clock in the steeple across from the library to the...
Marijuana courier wants to come to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Residents may soon have the opportunity to have marijuana delivered to them. A marijuana courier business, Finest Trees LLC owners Rebecca and Daniel Yarnie and their attorney David Ullian went before the Select Board on Oct. 25 to request the board’s approval to authorize Town Manager Kevin Mizikar to negotiate a host community agreement for the business, which the board ultimately approved.
Wenzel: Woman serenaded by Elvis, Class celebrates 70th reunion
Th Reunion at the Marlborough Country Club. There were 13 members of the class of 117 who graduated in the year that gas was 20 cents a gallon and stamps were 3 cents each. The students attended in what is today known as the Walker Building on Main Street. With class colors of royal blue and white, graduates cited their class motto, “May Knowledge Increase” at the commencement ceremony held at Kelleher Field.
Marlborough’s trick-or-treating culminates with Horribles Parade
MARLBOROUGH – Costumed kids and their grownups accepted an invitation from Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant and downtown businesses to collect treats on Oct. 27. City agencies and nonprofit organizations also distributed goodies. Afterward, families viewed or joined the city’s much-loved Horribles Parade beginning at the Vin Bin and traveling...
Imagination abound at Brick Fest Live in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – You can make a lot of things with LEGOs. Cities, superheroes, submarines, race cars, stuff from your favorite movies or something created from your imagination. LEGO enthusiasts from around New England came to the Royal Plaza Trade Center off Route 20 for Brick Fest Live on Oct....
Northborough Craftworks celebrates two anniversaries
NORTHBOROUGH – Craftworks is celebrating its 10th anniversary. In 1979 a group of likeminded crafters started a craft cooperative, full of artisans who created wonderful handmade gifts. In 2011, Ande Lockwood took over the shop and moved it to its current location in the Northboro Shopping Center. Ten years...
Hudson’s Downtown Trick or Treats returns after hiatus
HUDSON – Downtown Hudson was transformed into a trick or treating festival last night. “Downtown Trick or Treats,” which is organized by the Assabet Valley Chamber of Commerce, has been running for about 34 years, according to President Sarah Cressy. However, the event took a two-year hiatus due...
A Crystal Mine is a resource for inspiration, healing and energizing
WESTBOROUGH – Enter the doors of A Crystal Mine, and you enter a world where science and magic intersect. Jaime Sens and her husband, who are former restaurant owners, opened A Crystal Mine in spring of 2022 after discovering crystals during the pandemic. “I had always been attracted to...
