Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Wilbur 'Neil' Stickel
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Wilbur “Neil” Stickel, 88 of Bridgeport, WV went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Mon General Hospital following an extended illness. Neil was born September 21, 1934 in New Milton, WV, son of...
WVNews
Birth announcements
DIERINGER — A son, Daxon James Dieringer, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Oct. 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Samantha Dieringer (Lopez) and David Dieringer of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Reza and Sheila Mardmomen, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are James and SueAnn Goots, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Sylvia Lehosit, Bridgeport, and Katheryn Ielapi, Bridgeport.
WVNews
Lady Bugs CEOS holds October meeting
The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church on Wednesday Oct. 19. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. The devotion...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Brian Gale Kisner, 46, Bridgeport, and Jessica Marie Hall, 36, Bridgeport.
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Danny Lee Skidmore Jr. to Joseph A. Paugh and Destiny R. Paugh, parcel in Clay District, $5,000.
WVNews
Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled throughout Harrison County (West Virginia); families urged to prepare for rain
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families throughout Harrison County will have opportunities to enjoy All Hallows Eve and have some frightful fun Monday evening. While children in Nutter Fort and Anmoore will trick or treat from 6-7 p.m., children in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Fairmont and Stonewood will trick or treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVNews
Fort Hill, S.C. man escapes injury in airplane mishap
ACCIDENT — A Fort Hill, S.C. man escaped serious injury Friday evening in an airplane incident at the Garrett County Airport. According to Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack, the incident happened around 5:37 p.m. Troopers responded to the scene and immediately observed a 1972 Bellanca 7KCAB monoplane overturned off the runway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pilot, identified as Thomas Rood, attempted to land and a wind gust caused him to lose control of the airplane. Subsequently, the airplane traveled off the runway and overturned.
WVNews
WVU Basketball Kedrian Johnson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in …
WVNews
West Virginia adds well-traveled Jose Perez to men's hoop squad
West Virginia has added Jose Perez to its men's basketball program, following the six-foot, five-inch forward's departure from Manhattan College. He will have one year of eligibility remaining, but it is currently unclear when he will be eligible to suit up for the Mountaineers. He will likely have to request a waiver, as he is already a two-time transfer.
WVNews
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
WVNews
WVU Football Lanell Carr Lee Kpogba Front
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Satu…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
WVNews
West Virginia University pilot project shows promise in improving coordination between substance use providers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An initiative aimed at improving coordination among Harrison County service providers to improve linkages to care for people with substance use disorder has completed its first year with promising results. In one year, the pilot project led by the West Virginia University Office of...
WVNews
TCU's story contrasts with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
Comments / 0