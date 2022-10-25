Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn sags on firm dollar, concerns over U.S. export demand
(Adds closing prices, details on U.S. rains) Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended lower on Friday on worries about slowing U.S. export sales, while wheat futures sagged as rains benefited growing areas in the country's southern Plains, analysts said. A stronger dollar added to concerns about corn export demand,...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes slightly lower as U.S. dollar firms
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished weaker in choppy trading on Thursday as a firmer dollar made U.S. grains look less attractive to importers, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2 cents at $8.38-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 8-1/2 cents lower at $9.32-1/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1-1/2 cents to finish at $9.50-1/2 a bushel. * The dollar rose against rivals after dropping to more than a one-month low on Wednesday. * Euronext wheat edged higher, supported by a pullback in the euro and uncertainty over talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea. * Russia said that provisions of the Black Sea grain deal to ease Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports were not being met, and that Moscow was yet to make a decision on whether the agreement should be extended. * Weekly export sales of U.S. wheat were 533,200 tonnes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. That was above the high end of trade expectations that ranged from 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close near unchanged
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished near unchanged on Thursday after touching a nearly two-week high on solid demand, analysts said. * November soybean futures ended 1/2 cent higher at $13.82-1/2 a bushel, while January soybeans also rose 1/2 cent to close at $13.93-1/2. * The most-active contract earlier set its highest price since Oct. 14 at $14.05. * CBOT December soymeal closed $6.70 higher at $415.40 a ton. CBOT December soyoil fell 1.12 cents to close at 72.30 cents per lb. * The USDA said weekly U.S. soybean export sales totaled 1.026 million tonnes, in line with analysts' forecasts for 800,000 to 1.850 million. * Much-needed rain brought timely relief to drought-plagued farmlands in Argentina's main agricultural region on Wednesday, experts said, boosting prospects just as planting begins for the country's critical soybean crop. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn futures end down as U.S. export sales disappoint traders
Rain eases dryness in Argentine crop areas - forecaster. CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures slumped on poor export demand on Thursday, analysts said, while wheat futures also declined. Traders were disappointed as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported weekly U.S. corn export sales of 264,000 tonnes...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat ends down as rains benefit U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures settled lower on Friday as beneficial rains hit growing areas in the U.S. Plains, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 9-1/4 cents at $8.29-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 7-1/4 cents lower at $9.25 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to close at $9.45 a bushel. * The latest round of beneficial precipitation fell across parts of Oklahoma and Texas, where farmers grow hard red winter wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily weather report. The rain is "greatly benefiting winter grains and helping to revive rangeland and pastures," the report said. * In Argentina, the core farming region is likely to produce just 1.34 million tonnes of wheat amid a protracted drought, which would mark an 83% drop versus a bumper crop a year earlier, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report. * Euronext wheat was little changed as participants assessed Argentina's crop and awaited clearer indications over talks to prolong a wartime grain shipping corridor from Ukraine. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on dismal exports; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week marginally lower.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as exports, weather assessed
* U.S. corn exports miss expectations, wheat volume improved * Argentine rain, weaker wider markets also curb grains * Grain markets still awaiting clarity of Black Sea corridor (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged down on Friday as grain markets assessed mixed export indications, uncertainty over the shipping corridor from Ukraine and rain relief for U.S. and Argentine crops. Weakness in broader financial markets, as earnings forecasts from technology giants and new COVID-19 restrictions in Chinese cities fuelled economic worries, also curbed grain prices. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.79-3/4 a bushel by 1202 GMT, easing further back from a one-week top touched on Wednesday. CBOT wheat gave up 0.7% to $8.32-3/4 a bushel, though it held above a one-month low struck on Wednesday. Soybeans were down 0.6% at $13.85-1/2 a bushel, moving back from a near two-week peak on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported weekly U.S. corn export sales of 264,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 20, missing the low end of analyst estimates. "The outlook for U.S. corn exports is bearish, given the transport issues being faced by shippers due to low water levels in the Mississippi river," said one analyst. At the same time, weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 1.026 million tonnes were within a range of analysts forecasts while wheat sales of 533,200 tonnes topped the high end of expectations. Traders were also weighing the potential impact of rain in parched growing belts in the U.S. Plains and Argentina. Much-needed rain improved conditions for wheat and corn in Argentina, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. However, there was caution about any boost for soon to be harvested wheat following steep cuts to production forecasts. "In Argentina, some beneficial rainfall will ease corn plantings. However, for wheat, the damage due to drought is irreversible," consultancy Agritel said. A hesitant trend in grain markets this week has reflected uncertainty over talks to extend an export corridor for Ukrainian grain. Russia said on Friday that only 3% of food exported under the U.N.-brokered deal has gone to the poorest countries, reiterating criticism of the corridor arrangement that currently runs to mid-November. Prices at 1202 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 832.75 -5.75 -0.69 770.75 8.04 CBOT corn 679.75 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 14.58 CBOT soy 1385.50 -8.00 -0.57 1339.25 3.45 Paris wheat 336.25 -0.25 -0.07 276.75 21.50 Paris maize 335.00 -0.25 -0.07 226.00 48.23 Paris rape 650.25 -1.75 -0.27 754.00 -13.76 WTI crude oil 88.44 -0.64 -0.72 75.21 17.59 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.11 1.1368 -12.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)
Agriculture Online
Grains mixed after choppy day | October 27, 2022
Corn ended the day down 3¢. CBOT wheat is down 2¢. KC wheat is down 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Live cattle are down 15¢. Feeder cattle are down 70¢. Lean hogs are down $3.38. The S&P 500 is down 15 points. The...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 2 - Nov 8
MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 2-8 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 2-Nov 8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Midwest river woes may spur deliveries against CBOT November soy futures
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures could be moderately heavy on Monday, first notice day, traders and analysts said on Friday, due to low water on Midwest rivers that has slowed movement of grain to U.S. Gulf export terminals. The resulting backlogs...
Agriculture Online
Yemeni farmers turn to planting wheat as prices bite
SANAA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Some Yemeni farmers have turned to planting their own wheat as global disruptions dent imports and send prices soaring in Yemen where a seven-year conflict has pushed people deeper into poverty and left millions hungry. Farmer Khaled Maasar said most Yemenis cannot afford foreign wheat...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 24
PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 42 ending Oct. 24. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 42 average in France 63 Week 41 2022 46 Week 42 2021 58 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 42 average in France 80 Week 41 2022 67 Week 42 2021 76 DURUM WHEAT SOWING Week 42 average in France 7 Week 41 2022 1 Week 42 2021 6 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 42 average in France 96 Week 41 2022 92 Week 42 2021 51 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 42 average in France 10 21 27 38 4 Week 41 2022 10 21 28 37 4 Week 42 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs bounce back from steep losses
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures settled higher on Friday in a recovery from sharp losses recorded in the previous session, while live cattle futures weakened for a second consecutive day. December lean hog futures ended up 0.975 cent at 86.100 cents per lb. The...
Agriculture Online
Grains end the week down | October 28, 2022
Corn ended the week still down 3¢. Soybeans are still down 10¢. Wheat also hasn't budged much. CBOT wheat is still down 10¢. KC wheat is down 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢. Live cattle are down 43¢. Feeder cattle are down 25¢. Lean hogs...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-EU cuts maize crop forecast, raises import outlook again
PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday reduced its forecast for the drought-hit maize harvest in the European Union to a new 15-year low while increasing again its outlook for EU maize imports. In monthly grain supply and demand data, the Commission lowered its projection for EU...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Glencore set for record 2022 trading profit despite second-half fall
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Glencore expects second-half operating profit at its trading arm to fall sharply from the previous six months to $1.6 billion, it said on Friday, but it remains on track for a record 2022 performance on the back of high oil and coal prices. Earnings before...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia targets 1.2 mln tonnes of rice reserves by year-end
JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to secure 1.2 million tonnes of rice reserves by year-end, or enough to meet 3.9% of national demand, preferably sourced from domestic production, a government official said on Friday. Authorities have been seeking to build up adequate reserves of various staple foods to...
Agriculture Online
The market is telling you it needs the grain now
Tight production supplies, lower yields, and uncertain exports out of Ukraine have kept markets in a sideways trading range for two months, allowing producers to harvest grain and take advantage of elevated prices. Nearby corn futures have traded between $6.60 and $7 since early September. Exports are slow and half...
Agriculture Online
Argentina core farm zone wheat crop seen down 83%
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's core farming region is likely to produce just 1.34 million tonnes of wheat amid a protracted drought, which would mark an 83% drop versus a bumper crop a year earlier, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report. The "core" region accounted for...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia plans to set Nov 1-15 palm oil reference price at $770.88/t -official
JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $770.88 per tonne for Nov. 1-15, deputy minister for economic affairs, Musdhalifah Machmud said on Friday, up from the current reference price of $713.89 per tonne. The planned reference price would put the export...
