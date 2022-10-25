Read full article on original website
Related
Spurs Rookie Blake Wesley Exits vs. T-Wolves with Injury
San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
901 FC's playoff run ends in the worst of ways
Memphis 901 FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies went to stoppage time before Sunday’s USL Championship Eastern Conference semifinal match was decided.
Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss. The Celtics connected on 21 3-pointers on the night and had 29 assists on 36 made field goals. Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points for the Wizards, who have lost three of their last four.
AP Source: Pistons, Bogdanovic agree on $39.1M, 2-year deal
The Detroit Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed on a $39.1 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of
Houston Still Has a Problem with Henry
For the fourth straight time, the Tennessee Titans running back tops 200 rushing yards against the division rival. In so doing, he tied an NFL record.
Top 10 Midseason Fantasy Takeaways
Travis Etienne is starting to emerge as a fantasy superstar.
Official accidentally calls Seahawks the Mariners when announcing a penalty
An official made a simple yet embarrassing slip on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. Official Jerome Boger accidentally mixed up the Seahawks with the Mariners. Late in the fourth quarter of the , Seattle got hit with a sideline interference call. But as Boger was calling out the 15-yard penalty, he seemed to forget who he was calling it on.
Comments / 0