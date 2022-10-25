BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss. The Celtics connected on 21 3-pointers on the night and had 29 assists on 36 made field goals. Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points for the Wizards, who have lost three of their last four.

