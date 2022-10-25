Read full article on original website
A sit down with the governor; Next with Kyle Clark full show (10/27/22)
New solar gardens could help Denver with environmental equity. - We sit down with Gov. Jared Polis to talk policy, stance changes.
Sunday Morning Headlines: Increasing Covid-19 Cases in Colorado
As more people test at-home, its been harder to track the Covid-19 virus. Cases in Colorado are rising with 700 new cases being reported each day.
As RSV cases among children rise, pediatricians prepare
The state health department says 95% of hospitalizations in Colorado for RSV are among children. Since Oct. 1, there have been 292 hospitalizations in the metro.
