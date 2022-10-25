Read full article on original website
Russian Forces Could Beat U.S. 101st Airborne Division: Former Reagan Aide
U.S. Army Brigadier General John Lubas has said his troops are "ready to defend every inch of NATO soil."
Afghan commandos that were trained by US Navy SEALs are being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine, report says
Elite Afghan commandos are being contacted with offers to fight for Russia in Ukraine, reports Foreign Policy. The soldiers were once trained by US Navy SEALs but were left behind when the Taliban took over last year. One Afghan official said he believed Russia's mercenary Wagner Group is behind the...
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
A retired Marine went missing in Ukraine. His family says he’s severely injured in a Russian hospital.
The family of a retired U.S. Marine believe he is on life support in a separatist-controlled hospital in Ukraine after he went to fight back the Russian invasion alongside the Ukrainian military. His wife and those helping her are now pleading with American officials for greater help in getting him home.
Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections
An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries
A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
A Saudi prince and distant relative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a warning to the U.S. and the West after Biden said there would be "consequences" for the kingdom.
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade
Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
Is the U.S. Safe From Nuclear Attack?
With tensions surging over Ukraine and Taiwan, Newsweek explains how safe America is from nuclear attack.
Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine
Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Retired general predicts what comes next in Ukraine
Retired US Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says that he expects more losses for Russia in the coming months as the Ukrainian forces maintain their momentum.
Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Vladimir Putin has recently raised the stakes in the war in Ukraine that began after he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.
War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup
A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to recognize Japanese claims to four disputed islands that Russia has controlled for more than half a century. Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that he had signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity...
