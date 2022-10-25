(KNSI) – High School Football. #1 ROCORI 65, #4 Little Falls 12: It was all ROCORI at sun-soaked Blattner Stadium for the Gate City Bank Game of the Week. The Spartans had put up 65 points when there was still over 8:00 left in the third quarter. Quarterback Jack Spanier was nearly flawless. He had just one incompletion the entire game, going 14-15 for 252 yards and five touchdowns. Spanier targeted Adam Langer for 35 yards on a wide receiver screen. The other four end zone strikes went to Hunter Nistler. Nistler finished with 136 yards on five catches. Spanier also ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns. ROCORI will square off against Becker in the section championship.

ALBANY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO