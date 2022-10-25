Read full article on original website
(KNSI) – Waite Park has posted a video promoting a sales tax for a proposed new public safety building and regional trail connections. Waite Park Fire Chief Jim Aleshire is featured in the video and says the city has grown and his department needs more room to do its job. “We are currently out of space in the station that we have right now. We’re sharing space with the police department. A newer facility will not only serve the fire department, it will also serve the police department and public safety in general.”
(KNSI) – A Becker police officer suffered a potential broken hand following an altercation with a man at his home Saturday afternoon. In a press release, the department says police responded to a request for a welfare check just after 4:30. When they arrived at the home, they were met by a man who appeared to be under the influence. He became agitated and attacked an officer.
(KNSI) – Costumes aren’t just allowed, they’re encouraged at the Sartell Monster Dash Saturday morning. There are two races, a 5K and 1K, where participants can walk or run the course. Awards for the top overall finishers, plus prizes for best costume will be handed out afterward.
(KNSI) – High School Football. #1 ROCORI 65, #4 Little Falls 12: It was all ROCORI at sun-soaked Blattner Stadium for the Gate City Bank Game of the Week. The Spartans had put up 65 points when there was still over 8:00 left in the third quarter. Quarterback Jack Spanier was nearly flawless. He had just one incompletion the entire game, going 14-15 for 252 yards and five touchdowns. Spanier targeted Adam Langer for 35 yards on a wide receiver screen. The other four end zone strikes went to Hunter Nistler. Nistler finished with 136 yards on five catches. Spanier also ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns. ROCORI will square off against Becker in the section championship.
