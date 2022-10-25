LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for violating his supervised release on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Bryant Holman. Holman has an arrest warrant for a supervised release violation stemming from a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information on Holman’s whereabouts. Call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.

