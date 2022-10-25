Read full article on original website
Khalid El-Shabazz
5d ago
Family couldn’t control him I’m sick of people painting their loved ones as angels, why wasn’t he an Angel before the police put one in his head?
Reply(4)
6
Fay B. Manney
5d ago
Sadly I've even had to call police to calm down my son who has Autism, and bi polar disorder bc he can be violent. No mother wants to call police on their child especially mothers of black children now days,but sometimes it can't be avoided. Trust me it's the absolute last resort when everything else has failed
Reply
3
Thomas Brown
4d ago
the police didn't have those cameras on to see what happened the truth why he got shot or the reason why the police shot him
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in historyAmarie M.Danville, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKYT 27
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died. According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.
fox56news.com
Man shot in Lexington, no arrests made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a shooting on Sunday. At 4:31 p.m. on Sunday Lexington police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street where a man had been shot. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken...
WKYT 27
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out. WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out.
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
A 15-year-old girl from London has been reported missing.
WLKY.com
Mercer County sheriff says man who kidnapped ex, led officers on high speed chase had history
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — When Mercer County Sheriff's deputy Drew Raisor was dispatched Wednesday night, he knew the call wouldn't be an easy one. "We've had a history with him. The last time I dealt with him, he resisted arrest. It was also another EPO violation," Raisor said. He...
WKYT 27
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
fox56news.com
Shooting on Locust Hill Drive leaves man in critical condition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a second shooting on Locust Hill Drive. At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
WKYT 27
One person taken to hospital after shots-fired report in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after someone was taken to the hospital in connection with a shots-fired report in Lexington. Police tell us they were called to the Raintree Apartments on North Locust Hill Drive around 11 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.
fox56news.com
Lexington police searching for man who violated supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for violating his supervised release on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Bryant Holman. Holman has an arrest warrant for a supervised release violation stemming from a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information on Holman’s whereabouts. Call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
WKYT 27
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
3 arrested following drug bust in Washington County
A search warrant was executed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
WKYT 27
Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student accused of bringing loaded gun to Lexington high school arrested, charged
LEXINGTON, KY — A teen student was arrested after police say he brought a loaded handgun to Henry Clay High School on Thursday. According to a report from LEX 18, the school was placed on lockdown around 9:15 a.m. after officers learned a student might have a weapon on campus.
fox56news.com
Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Jackie Mullins, a bartender at Curbside Bar, told FOX 56 that around 3 p.m., a car ran a red light, leading to the car clipping a truck and trailer traveling with six horses. The ensuing collision caused the truck and trailer to crash into Curbside Bar.
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
WTVQ
ABC36 EXCLUSIVE: Family of Nicholasville man shot and killed by police speaks on camera for first time
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) A ‘family guy’ and a ‘talented athlete’, that’s how loved ones of Desman LaDuke describe the 22-year-old who was shot and killed by Nicholasville police on Saturday. Five days after the deadly shooting, the family sat down with ABC 36’s Erica Bivens, saying they have not heard from police since that day.
lakercountry.com
Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine
Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
WKYT 27
String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County say getting to emergencies has been more difficult of late because of the absence of road signs. Somerset leaders are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing road sign thefts. City and county leaders say this is a...
Comments / 16