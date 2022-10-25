ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khalid El-Shabazz
5d ago

Family couldn’t control him I’m sick of people painting their loved ones as angels, why wasn’t he an Angel before the police put one in his head?

Fay B. Manney
5d ago

Sadly I've even had to call police to calm down my son who has Autism, and bi polar disorder bc he can be violent. No mother wants to call police on their child especially mothers of black children now days,but sometimes it can't be avoided. Trust me it's the absolute last resort when everything else has failed

Thomas Brown
4d ago

the police didn't have those cameras on to see what happened the truth why he got shot or the reason why the police shot him

