NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WFXG) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested for kidnapping as well as assault and battery that occurred on the 100 block of Chalet North Ct. On Sunday, a woman reported to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety that the man, Daquelvin Brighthop, had broken her arm after the two got into an argument on October 4th. An incident report obtained by FOX54 reports that during that argument, the victim claims Brighthop threatened to kill her, and she reported that this was not the first time he had made threats against her. Officers tell us she said that Brighthop came into her room and struck her multiple times as she attempted to shield herself. According to the victim, this is when her hand was broken.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO