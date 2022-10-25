Read full article on original website
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
A deputy received minor injuries in an incident Friday afternoon off Storm Branch Road in Beech Island.
wach.com
WRDW-TV
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers converged on a portion of Storm Branch Road in the Beech Island area, where they captured a murder suspect late Friday afternoon. Shots were fired during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said....
WRDW-TV
2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed. That shooting happened just a few houses away from another...
wgac.com
2 Men Wanted in Richmond County For Child Molestation
The search continues for two men that are wanted for child molestation in Richmond County. According to our news partner WJBF, the incidents aren’t related but happened in August. Lavarous Rich, 21, is wanted for an incident that happened on August 6. According to authorities, he is has been...
WRDW-TV
2 men wanted in separate child molestation cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for two men wanted in unrelated child molestation incidents. Derrious Williams, 29, is wanted for child molestation that occurred on Aug. 22 off of the 3900 block of Deans Bridge Road, where he is known to be in the area. Deputies...
WRDW-TV
Tantrum after $10 theft escalates into arrest of Aiken County man
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man was arrested on a range of charges after locking a woman in a bathroom and fleeing in a vehicle he stole from relatives, according to authorities. The incident that got Dalton Jones, 26, in trouble started Wednesday morning in the 200 block...
WRDW-TV
Missing Child found safe in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said a child that was reported missing has been found safe. Lonquelle Perdue-Screws was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, black shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an Avengers backpack when he was reported missing. According to a report issued by...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting near the old Regency Mall that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane. On scene, deputies located Allester Williams,...
WRDW-TV
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after gunshots were fired during an altercation, Richmond County deputies said Thursday. The altercation was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Apple Valley. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals,...
WRDW-TV
2 of the 3 suspects arrested in Augusta car-to-car shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested at least two of the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car. Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested Tuesday and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.
wfxg.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault and battery
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WFXG) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested for kidnapping as well as assault and battery that occurred on the 100 block of Chalet North Ct. On Sunday, a woman reported to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety that the man, Daquelvin Brighthop, had broken her arm after the two got into an argument on October 4th. An incident report obtained by FOX54 reports that during that argument, the victim claims Brighthop threatened to kill her, and she reported that this was not the first time he had made threats against her. Officers tell us she said that Brighthop came into her room and struck her multiple times as she attempted to shield herself. According to the victim, this is when her hand was broken.
WRDW-TV
Deputies fight rising tide of shootings, slayings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to track violent crime numbers in Augusta after a recent shooting victim was sent to the hospital. We’ve checked the number of reported aggravated assaults in 2022 and how it measures up to other cities similar in size. Shootings like these are...
WRDW-TV
1 person wanted for questioning in fatal shooting at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown Black male is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that occurred Oct. 10 in the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road. The shooting claimed the life of Nathaniel Mack, 29, of Augusta. The person wanted for questioning regarding the shooting at...
WRDW-TV
Final defendants plead guilty in Wilkes County drug-trafficking ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last of 21 defendants in a Wilkes County-area drug trafficking conspiracy have now entered guilty pleas, according to federal prosecutors. Timothy “TP” Derrick Pettus, 54, of Duluth, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Pettus’ plea represents the final determination of guilt for the 21 defendants indicted in July 2021 in USA v. Wynn et. al, dubbed Operation Wynner Storm.
wfxg.com
Investigation underway after shots fired on Apple Valley
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - At 6:28pm, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Apple Valley in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, deputies tell us they learned of an altercation that took place between several people, including one person who pulled out a gun and started firing. At this...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man in Waynesboro dumps tea on drive-thru employees
Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
WRDW-TV
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother pleaded guilty in an attack on another woman at a Little Caesar’s that was captured in a viral video last year. Brittany Kennedy pleaded guilty to kidnapping and criminal damage to property as well as battery and cruelty to children. Judge Jesse Stone...
