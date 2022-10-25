Vaccines work their magic by effectively creating immune cells that are long lived, often for over decades. These immune cells create both a protective barrier that can prevent or minimize re-infection and a memory that allows us to recognize an old invader like a virus and to kill it before it causes disease. The antibody in our blood that is the barrier is made by "long-lived plasma cells" and while the importance of these cells has always been known, how and when they are generated following a vaccination has remained a mystery until now.

2 DAYS AGO