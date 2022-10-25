Read full article on original website
Man charged with threatening to kill Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
WIBW
First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment honored 160 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the 160th anniversary of a victory by the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. The regiment, comprised of former slaves and freed black men, defeated Confederate forces on October 28th, 1862, near Butler, Missouri. Retired Air Force Captain Dr. Herschel Stroud...
Emporia gazette.com
Rayl nominates Gen. James Henry Lane to Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame
A veteran from Cottonwood Falls played a part in adding a new name to the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame this year. Ret. Col Charles R. Rayl nominated General James Henry Lane for his “visionary warrior leadership skills” which Rayl said placed Lane “at the historical forefront in Kansas.”
WWII Kansas veteran shot a machine gun from the sides of B-24s
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — During World War II (WWII), the Air Force had yet to become its own unique branch of the military. That didn’t happen until 1947, but in the interim, the Army Air Forces paved the way for aviation to become one of the most crucial parts of modern warfare. “Our crew was […]
Rural Kansas tourism to get a boost from $2 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Tourism, in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, is providing nearly $2 million to eight tourism projects across the state to support the growing tourism industry. An economic impact report from Oxford Economics, an independent research firm, found that tourism contributes $11 billion to the Kansas economy. It also employs […]
WIBW
Advocate for special education visits KS Statehouse as part of nationwide effort
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An advocate for improving special education programming is traveling the country to make her point. Karen Mayer Cunningham was at the Kansas Statehouse on Friday. She is hitting every state capitol in her effort to change the nation’s approach to special education. Cunningham says it’s time for state and federal leaders to step up and support every child in America.
ksal.com
Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest
The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
Zacks.com
How Will Paysafe (PSFE) Benefit From Its Kansas Expansion?
PSFE - Free Report) has recently entered the Kansas online sports-betting space as a part of its 2022 North American expansion drive. With this expansion, Paysafe will have its footprint in 23 states or jurisdictions. Before Kansas, PSFE entered New York, Oregon, Louisiana, Arkansas and Ontario in 2022. The move...
fourstateshomepage.com
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Coffeyville Refinery Gets Partial Victory in Clean Air Fight with Kansas
Ten years after the Coffeyville Resources Refining & Marketing company in Kansas agreed to a $1 million EPA fine for air emissions violations, the company finds itself back in court where it recently scored a partial victory. OKEnergyToday.com reports that once again, the refinery, known as CRRM, finds itself accused...
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KSN.com
Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating...
WIBW
Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas high school construction class builds two-story cabin to auction off
ERIE, Kans. — It may be years before they can own their own home — but some high school students in southeast Kansas already have experience building one. “As we started the project, students really bought into the fact they got to help design it and I’ll admit that the design being a two-story design was a lot. But the students rose to the challenge in that they never said ‘no, can’t do this,'” said Eric Craft, Teacher.
WIBW
180 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive financial support
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 180 victims of violent crime at its September meeting, the Kansas AG’s Office announced on Friday. Awards were made in 74 new cases, while additional expenses were paid in 106 previously submitted cases. Overall, the...
WIBW
$3 million to connect 3,000 Kansans through high-speed internet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $3 million is headed to Kansas to connect 3,000 residents, 255 businesses, 14 schools and four farms through high-speed internet. U.S. Department of Agriculture Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that the USDA will provide a total of $3,066,752 to bring high-speed internet access to two counties in the Sunflower State.
kmuw.org
How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections
In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
