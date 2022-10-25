ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on multiple gunshot victims. When they arrived, they found 2 male victims inside the home and a female victim in the backyard. Police say one...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

1 arrested after Wednesday chase

The Amarillo Police Department have released information regarding a Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. An Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the department. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched the...
AMARILLO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2 arrested for fentanyl possession after I-40 traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a recent incident where officials allegedly seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Carson County. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway on […]
CARSON COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted in federal court after FBI-involved arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents from Amarillo Federal Court filed on Thursday, an Amarillo man has been indicted in the wake of a September arrest after allegedly publishing threats to law enforcement and multiple racial and ethnic groups on social media. 40-year-old Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III was indicted on seven total counts, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted in federal court after traffic stop arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court, one man is facing two federal charges after being arrested earlier in October. William Sean Gilmore was indicted on charges of, “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” after allegedly agreeing with others […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted on counts of ‘Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on three counts of “Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to court documents filed on Thursday in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents alleged that Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy Marrugo in court documents, “knowingly and intentionally distribute […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

DPS Traffic Stop leads to Drug Seizure

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl Sunday, Oct. 23rd, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County. At approximately 10:50 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic...
CARSON COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Drug Bust

Amarillo police have a man under arrest for drug charges of having Fentanyl, Meth, Methadone, and black tar heroin in his apartment. Aaron Bret Young is under arrest for Three counts of manufacture, and the delivery of a controlled substance. Police carried out a search warrant on Friday, October 21at...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy