Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Amarillo Police investigating shooting on the block of Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Avondale at 6:52 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital. No arrests have been made.
KFDA
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on multiple gunshot victims. When they arrived, they found 2 male victims inside the home and a female victim in the backyard. Police say one...
Amarillo Police investigating shooting at gas station
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, at around 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to a home on NW 19th on a man who had been shot. According to Sergent Carla Burr with APD, the shooting occurred at a gas station in the area of NE 24th and Dumas […]
Opportunity School Has Fourth Catalytic Converter Stolen
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-A catalytic converter was stolen off the 2007 Chevy Bus, owned by Opportunity School. In September 2021, Opportunity School moved to its new facility located at 406 S. Osage. They house their two minibusses and Ford Cargo Van in an enclosed area, which kept their buses safe until May of 2022. In May […]
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station. According to officials, on Saturday at around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to a home on NW area about a man who had been shot. The shooting happened at...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance. According to the release, 39-year-old, Gorge Luis Vargas is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance. Vargas is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds.
1 arrested on alleged ‘forgery by passing’ in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that it was notified of an alleged possible “forgery by passing” offense that happened Thursday in the 300 block of West 15th Street. According to police, the alleged suspects ran on foot from the area before officers arrived. Police said that officers found two people in […]
kgncnewsnow.com
1 arrested after Wednesday chase
The Amarillo Police Department have released information regarding a Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. An Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the department. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched the...
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department working structure fire at apartment complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the Cathy’s Pointe Apartments. These apartments are located at 2701 N Grand. Fire officials say the fire started in a kitchen. No additional details have been released.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a hit-and-run that left one dead on Sept. 16. The Crime Stoppers reported that at around 12:00 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers were called to the 3200 block of IH 40 on a “major accident.” Officers found […]
2 arrested for fentanyl possession after I-40 traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a recent incident where officials allegedly seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Carson County. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway on […]
Amarillo man indicted in federal court after FBI-involved arrest
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents from Amarillo Federal Court filed on Thursday, an Amarillo man has been indicted in the wake of a September arrest after allegedly publishing threats to law enforcement and multiple racial and ethnic groups on social media. 40-year-old Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III was indicted on seven total counts, […]
KFDA
Amarillo first responder Jarrod Robertson recognized as coordinator of the year for Texas Crime Stoppers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a special day for Student Crime Stoppers Coordinator Jarrod Robertson. At the Welcome Pardner Breakfast, he was recognized as the first responder for the month of October, and coordinator of the year for Texas Crime Stoppers. Robertson helps over 53,000 students to report crimes...
Man indicted in federal court after traffic stop arrest
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court, one man is facing two federal charges after being arrested earlier in October. William Sean Gilmore was indicted on charges of, “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” after allegedly agreeing with others […]
Man indicted on counts of ‘Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on three counts of “Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to court documents filed on Thursday in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents alleged that Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy Marrugo in court documents, “knowingly and intentionally distribute […]
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
Memorial held for tow truck driver killed in Oldham County wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A memorial was held Wednesday at the north parking lot of the Civic Center to celebrate the life of a K3 tow truck driver who was killed in Oldham County last week. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, DPS reported that two men were killed in a wreck involving a 2021 […]
1 arrested after Friday drug bust at Amarillo apartment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a drug bust at an apartment in Amarillo earlier this month. According to a news release, officials with the department’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Friday. The unit allegedly recovered […]
kgncnewsnow.com
DPS Traffic Stop leads to Drug Seizure
The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl Sunday, Oct. 23rd, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County. At approximately 10:50 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Police Drug Bust
Amarillo police have a man under arrest for drug charges of having Fentanyl, Meth, Methadone, and black tar heroin in his apartment. Aaron Bret Young is under arrest for Three counts of manufacture, and the delivery of a controlled substance. Police carried out a search warrant on Friday, October 21at...
Comments / 0