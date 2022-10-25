ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

From the Archives

From the Archives

Would Need More Room: Since the visit of the bondholders of the Union passenger station to Sioux City, there has been much speculation to the owners’ attempt to induce the roads now outside to run into the depot. Currently, the Northwestern has five trains on its tracks at one time, and the Milwaukee has four. More tracks would be be needed to help handle all the trains, as well as expanding the shed.
Sioux City Journal

Yard of the Year winners promote native gardening

Yard of the Year winners Tom and Cheri Stewart of 2801 Cecelia St. use a combination of native and non-native flowers in their extensive 2-acre landscape, and belong to an organization called Loess Hills, Iowa chapter of Wild Ones, which promotes planting native landscapes in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
siouxlandproud.com

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Richard Krone

Richard Krone

Richard Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Sioux City. He worked as a communication cost estimator. Richard married Anne on Oct. 14, 1950, in Sioux City. His children are Rick Krone of Sioux City; and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal

Journal endorses in Sioux City legislative races, Woodbury County contests

The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Sioux City and contests for Woodbury County Attorney and a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat. Iowa House District 2. Steve Hansen (Democrat) Bob Henderson (Republican) Our endorsement: Hansen....
Conkey

Conkey

Duane and Doreé (Johns) Conkey of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday. Cards may be sent to 1609 S Rustin, Sioux City, IA 51106. Duane and Doreé were married on Nov. 2, 1952, at the Methodist Church on Rustin Ave in Sioux City. Duane was a firefighter in Sioux City. Doreé was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper/secretary in the past. Both are retired.
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Sleep Out raises awareness of homelessness through pledges, contests

Using tarp, pieces of cardboard and rope tied against a tree, Rick Edwards had a safe place to sleep while protecting himself against a cold autumnal wind. “It’s actually pretty warm inside here,” the Sioux City native said of the makeshift tent he built with his friend Christian David. “I’ve been in worst places.”
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Jeremy Dumkrieger for Woodbury County supervisor

As an independent, I have voted for candidates of both parties. This election, I will be casting my vote for Jeremy Dumkrieger for Woodbury County Supervisor. While I don't always agree with Jeremy, he is respectful of my beliefs and is always willing to listen. Jeremy grew up on a farm just off a gravel road. He understands that those roads are the bread and butter of rural business and will fight to make sure they are properly maintained.
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations

It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
Sioux City Journal

Downtown for the Holidays is Nov. 21

SIOUX CITY — A full evening of activities is planned for this year’s Downtown for the Holidays, which will be held on Nov. 21. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 231 presents the annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade at 6:15 p.m. The parade will travel along Fourth Street, starting at Iowa Street and ending at Nebraska Street. The tree will be lit at the Sioux City Public Museum to welcome the holiday season.
Sioux City Journal

Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
