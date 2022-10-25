Read full article on original website
From the Archives
Would Need More Room: Since the visit of the bondholders of the Union passenger station to Sioux City, there has been much speculation to the owners’ attempt to induce the roads now outside to run into the depot. Currently, the Northwestern has five trains on its tracks at one time, and the Milwaukee has four. More tracks would be be needed to help handle all the trains, as well as expanding the shed.
Yard of the Year winners promote native gardening
Yard of the Year winners Tom and Cheri Stewart of 2801 Cecelia St. use a combination of native and non-native flowers in their extensive 2-acre landscape, and belong to an organization called Loess Hills, Iowa chapter of Wild Ones, which promotes planting native landscapes in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Richard Krone
Richard Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Sioux City. He worked as a communication cost estimator. Richard married Anne on Oct. 14, 1950, in Sioux City. His children are Rick Krone of Sioux City; and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Journal endorses in Sioux City legislative races, Woodbury County contests
The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Sioux City and contests for Woodbury County Attorney and a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat. Iowa House District 2. Steve Hansen (Democrat) Bob Henderson (Republican) Our endorsement: Hansen....
Conkey
Duane and Doreé (Johns) Conkey of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday. Cards may be sent to 1609 S Rustin, Sioux City, IA 51106. Duane and Doreé were married on Nov. 2, 1952, at the Methodist Church on Rustin Ave in Sioux City. Duane was a firefighter in Sioux City. Doreé was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper/secretary in the past. Both are retired.
Siouxland Sleep Out raises awareness of homelessness through pledges, contests
Using tarp, pieces of cardboard and rope tied against a tree, Rick Edwards had a safe place to sleep while protecting himself against a cold autumnal wind. “It’s actually pretty warm inside here,” the Sioux City native said of the makeshift tent he built with his friend Christian David. “I’ve been in worst places.”
LETTER: Jeremy Dumkrieger for Woodbury County supervisor
As an independent, I have voted for candidates of both parties. This election, I will be casting my vote for Jeremy Dumkrieger for Woodbury County Supervisor. While I don't always agree with Jeremy, he is respectful of my beliefs and is always willing to listen. Jeremy grew up on a farm just off a gravel road. He understands that those roads are the bread and butter of rural business and will fight to make sure they are properly maintained.
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations
It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
MINI: I think it is about time that all the candidates stop bashing in each other
THE MINI: I think it is about time that all the candidates stop bashing each other about what they have done wrong. It is definitely time that they tell the voters what they will do when and if elected. —Shirley Frank, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial...
Trolley service starts in downtown Sioux City
With help from the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Partners, Dave Becker, owner of Black Tie Limousine, bought this trolley a month ago.
Downtown for the Holidays is Nov. 21
SIOUX CITY — A full evening of activities is planned for this year’s Downtown for the Holidays, which will be held on Nov. 21. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 231 presents the annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade at 6:15 p.m. The parade will travel along Fourth Street, starting at Iowa Street and ending at Nebraska Street. The tree will be lit at the Sioux City Public Museum to welcome the holiday season.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
North Sioux City measure 5 medical cannabis dispensary limitations
This coming election, people in North Sioux City have more than just candidates to vote on there is an initiated ballot measure as well. If passed, it would change the number of medical marijuana dispensaries allowed in the city
Warrior Hotel owner announces plans for apartment building after recognition for city growth
Restoration St. Louis, Inc (RSL), a company that has invested $77.5 million into Sioux City, has received an award acknowledging their work.
Woodbury County Attorney's election features experienced incumbent, challenger
SIOUX CITY — There might not be another contest on this year’s ballot matching two candidates as familiar with the office they are seeking — and each other — as the race for Woodbury County Attorney. Incumbent Patrick “PJ” Jennings, a Democrat, has held the position...
WATCH NOW: Woodbury County Attorney Patrick "PJ" Jennings
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings, a Democrat, talks about running for a fifth term. Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Judas Priest bassist talks Hall of Fame induction and influences, days before Sioux City show at Tyson Events Center
Very few heavy metal bands have had the longevity as Judas Priest. As the legendary group's longtime bass player -- and its sole continuous member, going back to the band's founding in either 1969, 1970 or 1971, depending on the source -- Ian Hill has seen musical tastes change and bandmates come and go.
