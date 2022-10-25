Read full article on original website
DMK Students Participate In Fun Run After School
HANNIBAL – Although school was dismissed for the day, nearly 150 Dennis M. Kenney Middle School students recently gathered after school to participate in a fun run. On Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, students joined their classmates for the second annual DMK Cross-Country Invitational. The event was open to all students, with fifth and sixth-graders participating the first day, followed by seventh and eighth-graders the next.
Dillon Way Kickoff Celebration Highlights Teamwork, Expectations In Phoenix Schools
PHOENIX, NY – A school tradition continued at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School recently as all students gathered in the gymnasium to participate in teambuilding events and learn about the “Dillon Way.”. The annual Dillon Way kickoff ceremony celebrates positive character traits and aims to create a unified...
‘And Then There Were None’ Comes To JCB High School Stage In November
PHOENIX, NY – The John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club is gearing up for its fall play, with dress rehearsals in full swing for “And Then There Were None.”. The mystery thriller will be performed at 4 p.m. Nov. 3, with additional shows Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the JCB auditorium. It is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, an imprint of Concord Theatrical Corp.
Forensics Class Offers CSI Style Learning For Hannibal Students
HANNIBAL – The Hannibal High School courtyard was recently transformed into a scene out of the television show “CSI” during a SUPA Forensics lesson. Students in Dawn Battles’ upper-level course put their classroom studies to the test as they were tasked with processing a mock crime scene set up outdoors. Three groups of students worked together to comb through separate scenes, surrounded with police tape. Wearing gloves so not to contaminate any potential evidence, the students bagged and tagged evidence as they were careful not to disrupt the scene.
Guest Speaker Combines Music, Motivation During Presentations In Phoenix Schools
PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a guest speaker who has been in the national spotlight for her vocal talents as well as her motivational presentations. Jessie Funk, a certified life coach, author and singer, infused music into her presentations at...
Stewart’s Shops Supports Mexico MS Therapy Dog Program
MEXICO, NY – Toes are tapping and her tail is wagging as Kee the service dog makes her way through the halls of Mexico Middle School. Thanks to a $250 donation in support of the school’s therapy dog program from Stewart’s Shops, Kee and her handler Sandy from Pet Partners of CNY, are promoting health and wellness throughout Mexico Middle School, which serves grades five through eight in the Mexico district.
