Oscar Isaac Executive Produces and Lends His Voice to True-Crime Podcast ‘The Rosenberg Case’ About a Bizarre Assassination in Guatemala

A new podcast from Oscar Isaac and writer Edgar Castillo takes listeners on an unbelievable tale of murder and political corruption in “ The Rosenberg Case ” from indie studio Cavalry Audio.

Issac ( above left ) serves as executive producer of the 10-episode true-crime series alongside Castillo ( above right ) and Cavalry Media’s Keegan Rosenberger and Dana Brunetti. “The Rosenberg Case” is produced by Cavalry Audio’s Jason Seagraves. The first two episodes will premiere across all major platforms Oct. 25, followed by a weekly release of the rest of the series. Customers of the company’s Cavalry+ subscription service on Apple Podcasts get early access to new episodes one week in advance as well as ad-free listening.

“The Rosenberg Case: A Tale of Murder, Corruption and Conspiracy in Guatemala” recounts the assassination of Rodrigo Rosenberg, an influential Guatemalan lawyer who was gunned down while on a Sunday-morning bike ride in 2009. During his funeral, Rosenberg posthumously released a YouTube video that declared, “If you’re seeing this video, it means that I’ve been murdered by President Alvaro Colom,” who was Guatemala’s sitting President. The case threw the country into political turmoil and would become one of the strangest murder investigations in history. Through interviews with those close to the case, Castillo unwinds the conspiracy behind the murder — and discovers the person who hired the hitmen.

Castillo originally wrote “The Rosenberg Case” as a TV series, and Cavalry Audio adapted it into true-crime podcast. Castillo narrates the podcast, with Isaac making a cameo to provide the voice of Rodrigo Rosenberg.

“We absolutely loved Edgar’s pilot script and felt it was advantageous to lead with a podcast first,” Seagraves said. “We’re incredibly excited to have Oscar as a partner and to lend his voice to hauntingly recreate Rodrigo’s final words.” According to Seagraves, the podcast format gave Castillo “space to present all the unbelievable twists and turns of this riveting international true-crime conspiracy — some of which are being heard for the first time.”

Elsewhere on the podcast front, Isaac stars alongside Julianne Moore in Spotify original scripted drama series “Case 63,” which also premieres Tuesday, Oct. 25. Isaac is an actor, producer and musician who was nominated for 2022 SAG and Emmy awards for his role in the HBO and Hagai Levi adaption of “Scenes From a Marriage.” Film and TV credits include Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” “Dune” (2021), the Star Wars sequel trilogy (2015-19) and “Ex Machina.”

Castillo is a first-generation Guatemalan American whose parents emigrated to the U.S. to escape the violence of the Guatemalan Civil War. He is currently a writer on Dick Wolf’s “FBI: International” for CBS. His feature film “The Big Adios” was recently acquired by Star Thrower and Cavalry Media and his script for “Fiendish” was listed on the Black List and acquired by Trooper Entertainment and Brad Fuller.

L.A.-based Cavalry Media is run by co-founders Keegan Rosenberger, Dana Brunetti and partner Matt DelPiano. The Cavalry Audio podcast slate includes true-crime series “The Devil Within,” “The Murder Chronicles” and this past summer’s “X Marks the Spot,” which follows the real-life treasure hunt created by Forrest Fenn and concluded with Cavalry’s own first-of-its-kind treasure hunt.

