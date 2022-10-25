ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site

By Octavia Johnson
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kcgp_0ils5tJ900

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.

Charles Van Morgan , of Knoxville, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and intimidation of voters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHkWt_0ils5tJ900
Charles Van Morgan. Courtesy of Chattanooga Police Department

Police said they responded to a call from the Hamilton County Election Commission stating that someone was causing a disturbance on the 700 block of River Terminal Road. The report stated, “A man was screaming about politics, cursing, getting into people’s faces and harassing the voters.”

After speaking with witnesses at the voting site, police were able to identify Van Morgan as the person who caused the disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest report added the Chattanooga officers approached Van Morgan after those operating the voting site ask to have him removed. Van Morgan attempted to walk away and police tried to place him under arrest.

‘He will be missed by everyone’: Dolly Parton responds to death of Leslie Jordan

In the report, after struggling to get Van Morgan to put his hands behind his back, officers eventually arrested him. Police said they also found a handgun on him.

Van Morgan was taken to Silverdale Jail.

Van Morgan was also a former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was fired in 2012 after driving past a fatal wreck .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee

There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

This Is The Last Saturday Of Early Voting In Tennessee Prior To The November General Election

Saturday, October 29, is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. "Tennessee's generous early voting period gives voters the flexibility of evening and weekend hours and multiple polling locations in many counties," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "If casting your ballot on the weekend is more convenient for you, I encourage you to make your voice heard at the polls this Saturday, Oct. 29."
TENNESSEE STATE
The Charleston Chatter

Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?

Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
CHARLESTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16. On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Shelby County mayor pushing TN lawmakers for $15 minimum wage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County’s mayor is pushing for Tennessee to enact a statewide minimum wage of at least $15 an hour. Mayor Lee Harris said this week a statewide minimum wage would be one of the top priorities in his legislative agenda. “It is past time for the State of Tennessee to adopt a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launches $100 million violent crime intervention fund for local law enforcement

On October 13, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund and invited local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee. “As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjpf.com

Tennessee man killed in I-57 accidnet

CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Tennessee man was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving overturned in Alexander County. It happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday near Cairo. Illinois State Police say Dennis Davidson, 67, traveling north on Interstate 57 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and laid the truck over on the driver’s side. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.
CAIRO, IL
cumberland.edu

Former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Speaks at Cumberland University

Cumberland University hosted former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and active Cumberland University Board of Trust member William C. Koch, Jr. as he participated in the university’s Vise Library Speaker Series on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. Justice Koch shared his experience with the pardon and parole scandal that ousted a Tennessee governor from office and sent the governor to prison.
LEBANON, TN
WREG

WREG

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy