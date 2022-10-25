UC Football Betting Underdogs for First Time Since Arkansas Loss

The Bearcats take on UCF this weekend in Florida.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — UC football is facing odds it hasn't seen since Week 1 of this season. According to SI Sportsbook, Cincinnati is a one-point underdog against the UCF Golden Knights.

They haven't been less than a three-point favorite since a 31-24 loss against Arkansas to open the season. The Razorbacks were 6.5-point favorites

UCF is coming off a 34-13 upset loss to East Carolina last week, but most advanced analytics give QB John Rhys Plumlee and his team the edge over Cincinnati through eight weeks of the season.

We'll see if the numbers are justified in guessing UC's 19-game conference win streak will end at the Bounce House this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN .

The game is available via fuboTV

