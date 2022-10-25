Read full article on original website
Related
After 20 Years, Case of Missing Minnesotan Featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’
It's been 20 years since Minnesota college student Josh Guimond went missing. The 20th anniversary of his disappearance is coming up on November 10th and the case was recently featured on the popular Netflix show, 'Unsolved Mysteries'. What Happened to Josh Guimond?. Josh was a student at St. John's University...
Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota
A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with...
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
Netflix Unsolved Mysteries Episode on Josh Guimond Disappearance
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. Last week the Stearns County Sheriff's Office made...
klfdradio.com
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
