PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. & NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced it has named William (Bill) Haney as CEO and appointed him to its board of directors. Today’s CEO appointment represents the next step in Drawbridge’s rapid expansion strategy as the company continues its growth to meet intense market demand for cybersecurity software and services for alternative asset managers. As part of this plan, Drawbridge Founder and Board of Directors’ member Jason Elmer will become President, continuing to guide the company’s long-term vision and innovation strategy as Drawbridge evolves its next generation platform and customer experience to extend its market leading position.

2 DAYS AGO