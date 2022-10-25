Read full article on original website
Verimatrix Wins 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:. Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its App Shield Pro was named Application Security Solution of the Year in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
Drawbridge Appoints William Haney as Chief Executive Officer
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. & NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced it has named William (Bill) Haney as CEO and appointed him to its board of directors. Today’s CEO appointment represents the next step in Drawbridge’s rapid expansion strategy as the company continues its growth to meet intense market demand for cybersecurity software and services for alternative asset managers. As part of this plan, Drawbridge Founder and Board of Directors’ member Jason Elmer will become President, continuing to guide the company’s long-term vision and innovation strategy as Drawbridge evolves its next generation platform and customer experience to extend its market leading position.
DIGISTOR® EXTENDS COMMERCIALLY PRICED SELF-ENCRYPTING DRIVE PRODUCTS WITH KEY PRE-BOOT AUTHENTICATION FEATURE TO SECURE DATA AT REST (DAR)
DIGISTOR®, a CRU Data Security Group (CDSG) brand, has added to its innovative line of secure DIGISTOR Citadel™ self-encrypting drives with pre-boot authentication by introducing PBA to its Citadel C Series lineup. The new drives, powered by Cigent®, add the critical PBA function to their existing DIGISTOR C Series of self-encrypting drives.
