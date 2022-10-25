ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

500K votes already cast in Pennsylvania midterm election

By George Stockburger
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAAFn_0ils5A1o00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than half a million ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania two weeks before the November 8 election.

According to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of State, a total of 556,750 mail-in and absentee ballots were returned as of October 24.

Watch the Fetterman-Oz Pennsylvania Senate Debate October 25 at 8 p.m.

More than 1.2 million ballots were requested ahead of the critical election that could decide the balance of power in Washington D.C. and decide which party controls the Governor’s mansion in Pennsylvania.

Of the 1,290,977 mail ballots requested, there have been 908,296 requested by registered Democrat voters and 257,222 requested by registered Republicans.

Independent and third-party voters had 125,459 ballots requested.

Philadelphia and Allegheny counties requested the most ballots as of October 24.

Of the ballots returned, there have been 407,062 returned by registered Democrat voters and 107,086 returned by registered Republican voters.

Applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election board by 5 p.m. on November 1. Ballots must be received by a county election board by 8 p.m. on November 8.

The data comes as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz meet for their only scheduled debate in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race on October 25.

The exclusive one hour debate will be held at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg and can be watched in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

Coverage of the Fetterman-Oz debate will stream live on this page starting at 7:30 p.m. with our exclusive pre-show free for all to watch

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social
WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news
WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie
WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie
WYTV-DT MNT Youngstown, OH Wytv.com,Wkbn.com @33wytv
WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv
WYOU-TV CBS Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv
WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA wtaj.com @wtajtv
WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17
WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

The U.S. Senate Debate will also be streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social
WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news
WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Pike) Pix11.com @pix11news
WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo
WDVM-TV IND Washington, D.C. (Fulton) dcnewsnow.com @DCNewsNow

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access to the debate. The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester with questions covering the issues most important to Pennsylvania voters.

How to check your PA Voter Registration

Follow the debate on social media with #PASenateDebate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

