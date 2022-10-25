Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons Why AlmaLinux Is a Better CentOS Alternative
CentOS will reach its end of life in June 2024. As of 2022, it powers a lot of servers around the world, in fact, back in 2010 it was the most popular Linux server distro. Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS is a solid Linux OS that powers enterprise desktops and servers.
makeuseof.com
How to Recover Your CCleaner Pro Key on Windows
When you upgrade CCleaner from the free version to Professional or Professional Plus, you'll be required to enter a license key to unlock the pro features. Here's what to do if you have lost your pro key for CCleaner for Windows and need to recover it. When You Might Need...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Windows Terminal Tips, Tricks, and Shortcuts You Need to Know
Windows Terminal is chock-full of features right out of the box. It's arguably the best, most performant terminal application for users of command-line tools, and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL. That's not to say that you can't go a step further and unlock its full potential, though. Are...
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Games From Intel Graphics Command Center on Windows
If you have an Intel graphics card installed on your Windows computer, you can optimize games to run smoothly on it with a few clicks. All you need to do is add them to the Intel Graphics Command Center, and the program will take care of the rest. That way, you don’t have to fiddle with the Intel Graphics Settings to get the best gaming performance.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Ctrl + Alt + Delete Not Working on Windows 11
Ctrl + Alt + Delete is a keyboard shortcut that you can use to terminate non-responsive processes. You can also use this approach to kill applications that have a high memory consumption, restart a computer, open the Task Manager, or log out of Windows. But what if it suddenly stops responding?
makeuseof.com
Unify and Make Sense of Your Games Collections With Playnite on Windows
It has never been a better time to be a gamer. Think about how people and services practically throw games at us every day, even for free; with so many games readily available, it's easy to get lost. It's almost a given if your gaming collection consists of more than...
makeuseof.com
Pro Controller vs. DualSense vs. Xbox Core Wireless Controller: Which Is Best for PC Gaming?
Many PC gamers hide behind their mouse and keyboard while shuddering at the thought of using a controller for PC gaming. But the fact still remains that some games are just better played on a controller. Racing games, for example, are far more intuitive with a joystick or gyro. And if you’ve ever played FIFA on a mouse and keyboard, we’re sorry.
makeuseof.com
7 New Adobe Creative Cloud Features to Try in 2022
Adobe leads the creative design industry for good reason. Not only is the Creative Cloud the go-to for most designers, videographers, and photographers, but Adobe continuously introduces more tools. Nearly every Adobe program gets frequent updates, so we’ve rounded up the best ones you need to try in 2022.
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Shazam Account on Mobile and Desktop
Shazam might be the biggest music recognition app, but there are more like it on the market. Competitors like SoundHound, Musixmatch, and even Deezer's music recognition tool are relatively popular and get the job done. If you've found a more suitable music recognition app and want to get rid of...
makeuseof.com
How to Generate Stylized Text in Windows 10 & 11
Regular fonts aren’t always sufficient when users need more visually appealing heading text to add to website and publication-style documents, such as brochures, leaflets, magazine pages, etc. You can make websites and documents stand out by adding stylized text to them. Stylized text is a more unique and creative form of text.
makeuseof.com
Why You Shouldn't Bypass Windows 11's Hardware Requirements
It's time to install Windows 11, and you've been caught at the hardware requirements. They're easy enough to bypass, but should you?. Let's look into whether it's a good idea to bypass the Windows 11 hardware requirements. Bypassing Windows 11's Hardware Requirements. The Windows 11 hardware requirements are fairly light....
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Failed Microsoft Defender Update
Microsoft provides updates for Windows and its components quite frequently. However, while updates are generally helpful for system performance and fixing bugs, users often encounter issues when they download them. There are plenty of fixes to try when the system updates fail, but what should you do when a program...
makeuseof.com
How to Use lsof to Track Down Open Files on Linux
Have you ever tried to close your shell or unmount a drive only to get an error that one or more files are in use? Or perhaps you've tried to edit a file only to find it's locked by another program?. Maybe you're worried that someone has somehow gained unauthorized...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Rainmeter Problems With a Clean Uninstallation
Rainmeter, the popular desktop customization tool, is mostly stable and free from problems. But, occasionally, things can go wrong. Getting it working again can be difficult if you don't know which element is misbehaving. Performing a completely clean uninstall and reinstalling is often the best way to fix ongoing problems....
makeuseof.com
How to Use Adobe Illustrator's Intertwine Tool for Non-Destructive Layering
Adobe has added to its extensive tool kit once more. Introducing the Intertwine feature in Illustrator, which lets you layer and intertwine elements non-destructively. This tool allows you to edit illustrations at the click of a button by changing the layering without needless copying and pasting or adding new layers. Here’s how to use it.
makeuseof.com
Turn Your Original Raspberry Pi into a ZX Spectrum Computer With ZXBaremulator
The ZX Spectrum computer was 40 years old in 2022. Released in the UK and Europe around the same time as the Commodore 64, this British-built budget home computer contributed hugely to the nascent computing and games industry. These days, ZX Spectrums are rare, but they can be emulated. A...
makeuseof.com
Expand Your Vocabulary With These 6 Dictionary Apps for Android and iPhone
If you've ever held a physical dictionary in your hands, you know how large and heavy they can be. With the modern marvel of smartphones, all those words and definitions that fill the pages of a physical dictionary can be accessed at any time, anywhere you are. As you'd expect,...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Ubuntu Login Loop Issue
Few things can throw you into a panic faster than trying to log into your computer and being denied entry. You click on your username. You enter your password. You hit Enter and… nothing. Unfortunately, this kind of experience is more common than you might think with Ubuntu. The...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Nvidia Display Settings Are Not Available” Error on the Nvidia Control Panel for Windows
The NVIDIA Control Panel is a quiet but powerful tool that ships with your NVIDIA graphics card. It's a fantastic tool to have when customizing your gaming experience, offering several graphics settings and customization options. However, you may sometimes run into the "NVIDIA Display settings are not available" error message...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove a Stuck Disk From Your PS5
Getting a game disk — or, god forbid, any other sort of foreign object—stuck in your beloved PS5 is very stressful. There is, however, a simple trick that you can use to manually eject a disk that has become lodged in your console without having to completely dismantle it and potentially void your warranty.
Comments / 0