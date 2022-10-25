ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Striking Weyerhaeuser workers in Pacific NW back to work

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — Union workers at the timber company Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike and could be back on the job as early as next week in Oregon and Washington. More than 1,000 employees took to the picket line for 46 days because of sticking points over health care costs in union negotiations, KLCC Radio reported Saturday.
Proposed police training center gets support from Clark County councilors

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A statewide plan to add regional police training centers is gaining traction in southwest Washington. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the plan this summer to create four new regional law enforcement training campuses around the state, likely including one in the Vancouver area, with the aim of relieving a major bottleneck in getting new police officers trained and patrolling the streets.
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
Oregon governor candidates take stance on abortion, reproductive rights

PORTLAND, Ore. — With less than two weeks until the Election Day Democratic candidate Tina Kotek, endorsed by Planned Parenthood, is traveling the state touting her record on reproductive rights in Oregon. “I helped pass the strongest legislation in the country to protect reproductive health care for Oregonians,” said...
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves

At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District to hold first general election

PORTLAND, Ore. — On paper, Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District would appear to lean toward Democrats. Its boundaries, drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature during redistricting last year after the 2020 census, set it up as a relatively safe seat for the party. It includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. And while it also spans rural areas across a broad swath of the Willamette Valley, President Biden would've carried it by about 13 points.
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
