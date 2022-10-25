Read full article on original website
KGW
These are the key 2022 general election races in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state's 2022 general election includes races for several key positions at the federal and state levels. The 2022 general election is Nov. 8. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. to be counted. The Secretary...
KGW
SW Washington congressional candidates Kent and Gluesenkamp Perez spar over vastly different visions for the future
PORTLAND, Ore. — With ballots mailed out and just over a week to go before Election Day on Tuesday, November 8th, voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District are choosing a new face to represent them in Washington, D.C. Six-term incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler lost in the top-two primary in...
Striking Weyerhaeuser workers in Pacific NW back to work
SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — Union workers at the timber company Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike and could be back on the job as early as next week in Oregon and Washington. More than 1,000 employees took to the picket line for 46 days because of sticking points over health care costs in union negotiations, KLCC Radio reported Saturday.
KGW
Proposed police training center gets support from Clark County councilors
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A statewide plan to add regional police training centers is gaining traction in southwest Washington. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the plan this summer to create four new regional law enforcement training campuses around the state, likely including one in the Vancouver area, with the aim of relieving a major bottleneck in getting new police officers trained and patrolling the streets.
In their own words: Oregon candidates for governor on environment, climate change
PORTLAND, Ore. — With 10 days before ballots are due, we wanted to check with the candidates vying to be Oregon’s next Governor about where they stand on environmental policy and climate change. We sent each of the candidates — unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Republican Christine Drazan and...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
Oregon governor candidates take stance on abortion, reproductive rights
PORTLAND, Ore. — With less than two weeks until the Election Day Democratic candidate Tina Kotek, endorsed by Planned Parenthood, is traveling the state touting her record on reproductive rights in Oregon. “I helped pass the strongest legislation in the country to protect reproductive health care for Oregonians,” said...
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
KGW
Washington attorney general signs open letter asking Albertsons to delay $4B dividend
Editor’s note: The video above about the possible impacts of Kroger’s merger with Albertsons was originally published on Oct. 14. A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons to delay a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until they can complete a review of Kroger's planned acquisition of the grocery chain.
Chronicle
Inslee's $1,000 COVID-19 Booster Bonus Largely Unpopular, New Washington Poll Shows
Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to offer $1,000 to state workers who get their omicron-specific COVID-19 booster was met with widespread skepticism among Washingtonians, with 57% unsupportive of a financial incentive in general, a new statewide poll shows. Results from the WA Poll, conducted among 875 Washington adults earlier this month,...
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, dies in car collision
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, died in an automobile collision involving a logging truck on Monday, according to a tweet from Rep. JT Wilcox. According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened around 11 a.m. on US 101, south of Cosmopolis at milepost 79. In his...
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District to hold first general election
PORTLAND, Ore. — On paper, Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District would appear to lean toward Democrats. Its boundaries, drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature during redistricting last year after the 2020 census, set it up as a relatively safe seat for the party. It includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. And while it also spans rural areas across a broad swath of the Willamette Valley, President Biden would've carried it by about 13 points.
Oregon Public Utility Commission approves increase in rates for NW Natural customers
PORTLAND, Ore. — NW Natural is increasing rates in a move approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission. Thousands upon thousands of people will be impacted, seeing as NW Natural provides natural gas to more than two million people across Oregon and Southwest Washington. Global supply issues and higher...
Here's a timeline of the heavy rain, gusty winds coming to western Washington
SEATTLE — By now you've probably heard the term "atmospheric river" and "Pineapple Express" or even know what one is. Atmospheric rivers are not unusual in Washington or along the west coast during the fall and winter seasons. These atmospheric rivers are responsible for up to 50% of all...
Tri-City Herald
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims
Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
KGW
