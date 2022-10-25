ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road.

The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.

According to New Castle police, officers working with the United States Secret Service went to the Harbor Heights housing projects to take Dana Wiley into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbUyf_0ils3f7n00

Wiley had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in reference to threats made against local and State Law enforcement along with Secret Service members, officials said.

New Castle police saw Wiley outside of an apartment just after 9 a.m. Police said he immediately ran away and officers chased him.

During the foot chase, Wiley pulled out a gun and shot at the officer multiple times. The officer shot back at him as he ran around the complex and into an apartment.

Wiley barricaded himself inside of that apartment, police said.

Police also said that numerous attempts were made to contact Wiley while he was barricaded and chemical gas was eventually used to get him out.

After several hours, Wiley threw a loaded handgun out of the window and exited the apartment. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said the investigation is being handled by Pennsylvania State Police due to an officer being involved in the shooting.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

