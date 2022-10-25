Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence About Consistent Tom Brady Trolling
A fair question has risen as Antonio Brown takes shot after shot at Tom Brady: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who effectively resurrected his NFL career not once, but twice? Why would AB routinely throw harpoons at the quarterback who helped him win the first — and probably only — Super Bowl title of his career? Why would the problematic pass-catcher continuously mock Brady, who opened the door to his home when the former first transitioned to Tampa Bay?
Patriots Vs. Jets Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 8
It’s been a long time since there’s been a Patriots-Jets game that has mattered as much — for both teams — as this week’s clash at MetLife Stadium. The Jets might actually be something resembling good. New York comes in with a 5-2 record, a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings. The Patriots, on the other hand, are technically a last-place team but at 3-4 in a wide-open conference, they could certainly make a run.
Tom Brady Sounds (And Looks) Like Broken Man As Bucs Flounder
Tom Brady is no stranger to heartbreaking losses, which is the cost of doing business for playing so many big games over the course of a historic career. But this might be the most frustrating stretch of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s entire NFL career. Brady and the Bucs...
Does This Jets Roster Move Hint At Game Plan Vs. Patriots?
The New England Patriots’ Week 8 opponent made a curious roster move ahead of Sunday’s AFC East showdown at MetLife Stadium. On Saturday, the New York Jets elevated quarterback Chris Steveler from their practice squad despite already having three QBs (starter Zach Wilson and backups Joe Flacco and Mike White) on their 53-man roster. None of those three are listed on the Jets’ injury report, so Streveler’s elevation doesn’t appear to be health-related.
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 8 Clash With Jets
Times have changed for the New England Patriots and New York Jets. While the former has dominated the latter for the better part of two decades, it’s the J-E-T-S who actually enter this Sunday’s Week 8 matchup in the Meadowlands with a better record and perhaps a greater overall sense of direction.
Doc Rivers Diss Track Might Be Nail In Coffin For Ex-Celtics Coach
NBA coaches’ careers can survive a lot. Heck, teams kept giving Mike Woodson head coaching jobs for years, and there’s no guarantee he won’t be back headlining a bench one day. But while a coach’s job often can survive criticism regarding rotations, playcalls and locker room management,...
Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Trolls Russell Wilson Over Plane Behavior
It seems everyone is having a laugh over Russell Wilson’s bizarre plane behavior, including his NFL brethren. Wilson has been the butt of jokes ever since it was revealed he was doing high knees in the aisle of the team’s plane while his teammates slept as the Denver Broncos flew to London earlier this week to get ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Dealing With ‘Numbness’ In Toes
Mac Jones is off the New England Patriots’ injury report, but he reportedly has not yet fully recovered from the high ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games. Jones is “dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot,” according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Update On David Krejci Injury
The Boston Bruins saw a major contributor return Thursday night in Brad Marchand, but it also looks like they saw one hit the shelf. David Krejci left Boston’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury after being on the wrong end of a penalty-inducing hit. The veteran skated off the ice and down the tunnel with 11:49 left in the second after taking a high stick from Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen. He would not return.
Zach Wilson Calls Out Refs Over Controversial Patriots-Jets Penalty
East Rutherford, N.J. — Zach Wilson ultimately cost his team a chance at beating the Patriots on Sunday, but a questionable penalty certainly didn’t help. Near the end of the first half at MetLife Stadium, New England quarterback Mac Jones through what would’ve been an 84-yard pick-six to New York cornerback Michael Carter II. However, officials called a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end John Franklin-Myers, thus negating the interception and giving the ball back to the Patriots.
Jets’ Zach Wilson Catches Stray From Elijah Moore After Patriots Loss
The relationship between Elijah Moore and the New York Jets seems to be deteriorating by the day. The back and forth between Moore and the Jets has seen Moore leave the team and miss practices, request a trade, have the request get denied, get eviscerated by Rex Ryan and ultimately return to the team in time for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots. Following that matchup, the latest chapter unfolded.
Patrick Peterson Trolls Kyler Murray, Cardinals Following Vikings Win
Will Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ever live down that video-game clause from his contract?. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson got into the fun Sunday, sending a subtle shot in the direction of Murray following his team’s win over the Cardinals. The 32-year-old defensive back chose to pay homage mock the 25-year-old signal caller after an interception of Murray in the third quarter by Harrison Smith, mimicking someone holding a video-game controller.
What Panthers Coach Told D.J. Moore After Result-Altering Penalty
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks took a much more measured approach than others might have after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a Week 8 contest Carolina was an extra point away from winning in regulation. Panthers receiver D.J. Moore, however, made what should have been a...
NFL Insider Provides Latest On Patriots’ Trade Deadline Talks
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday confirmed what New England Patriots fans have been hearing in recent days leading up to the league’s trade deadline. Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor each continue to be involved in trade rumors with a very real chance one or both get traded before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to Rapoport.
Patriots Haven’t Lost Confidence In This Struggling Former All-Pro
FOXBORO, Mass. — Two years ago, Jake Bailey was a first-team All-Pro punter — the single best player in the NFL at his position. So far this season, the numbers indicate he’s been one of the worst. Seven games into the New England Patriots’ 2022 campaign, Bailey...
Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis
Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr threw for 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.
N’Keal Harry Touchdown Sparks Avalanche Of Patriots Tweets
As the Patriots were going through it in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, an old Foxboro friend made a positive impact on his new team. N’Keal Harry scored the first touchdown of his Bears tenure in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. Harry’s 17-yard connection with Justin Fields cut Dallas’ lead to 28-14 at AT&T Stadium. The touchdown snag also came less than a week after Harry’s Bears stunned the Patriots with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
D.J. Moore, Kicker Deliver Panthers Brutal Bad Beat Against Falcons
The Carolina Panthers looked to have the game in hand, but a few key blunders gave the Atlanta Falcons control of the NFC South. The biggest blunder was made by D.J. Moore who caught a desperation pass from P.J. Walker to tie the game with seconds left in regulation. The wide receiver proceeded to then take his helmet off, which trigged an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Robert Saleh Took Issue With Game-Altering Penalty During Patriots-Jets
Jets head coach Robert Saleh showcased his frustrations on the sideline after the Patriots benefitted from a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first half, and doubled down after New England’s 22-17 victory. Jets defensive end John Franklin Myers was penalized for his hit on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones...
Mac Jones Explains What Went Wrong On Nullified Pick-Six
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones and the New England Patriots narrowly avoided disaster Sunday. Late in the second half of their game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, Jones fired a pass directly to Michael Carter that the New York cornerback returned 84 yards for a touchdown. The...
