BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards New Male Artist of the Year is taking Country music by storm! He announced that the Brookshire Grocery Arena will be one of his stops on his tour. Saturday, February 25th is the date for the concert with the show starting at 7:30pm.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO