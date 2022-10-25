Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Neighborhood nuisance: Big rig trucks a big headache for west Harris County subdivision
WEST HARRIS COUNTY – In the peaceful, family neighborhood of Highland Creek Estates, near FM529, big anger and frustration is growing amongst homeowners over big rig trucks parking all over this subdivision at all hours of the day and night. ”You’ve got these drivers coming in here parking their...
'Nobody showed up': Neighbors say CenterPoint Energy delays gas leak work for days in The Woodlands
One resident said CenterPoint Energy appeared to brush off the neighborhood's concerns, and the smell was in her home by the school bus stop two days later.
Click2Houston.com
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
onscene.tv
Crews Respond to Ripping Structure Fire | Harris County, TX
10.27.2022 | 11:28 PM | HARRIS COUNTY, TX – Fire Crews responded to reports of a structure fire. Arriving units located heavy fire to the structure. Crews had to shuttle in water due to no nearby fire hydrants. There was no one on property when fire crews arrived. No...
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
mocomotive.com
EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY RESIDENTS COME TOGETHER WITH THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF FOOD DONATIONS ON SATURDAY
For the past 4-months, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Sergeant David Miller has again organized the “Sharing is Caring” event. The yearly event that he organizes helps Mission Northeast keep the residents in East Montgomery County put fo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/east-montgomery-county-residents-come-together-with-thousands-of-pounds-of-food-donations-on-saturday/
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
This Texas Town Is Getting Its First H-E-B!
H-E-B revealed plans to open up a new H-E-B location in...
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Click2Houston.com
Large fire destroys auto body shop in north Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at an auto body shop in north Harris County late Wednesday, officials with the Little York Fire Department said. The fire erupted in the 200 block of West Mount Houston at around 11:28 a.m. Officials said crews...
Click2Houston.com
Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners in northwest Harris County neighborhood demanding answers from CenterPoint after continued power outages
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Stone Gate Community want to know what is going on with the power lines in their neighborhood. They say when they ask CenterPoint Energy questions they’re not getting many answers, and Linda Granger says she’s out of thousands of dollars. “This is...
CenterPoint blames NW Harris County power outages on 'wildlife interference'
CYPRESS, Texas — People who live in northwest Harris County told KHOU 11 News their power has been temporarily going on and off for weeks and they're frustrated they haven't been able to get answers about the power surges. “It was literally like someone was messing with the lights,"...
KHOU
Harris County is already expecting late election results for the November midterms
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Election Day could turn into a long night in Harris County, as officials there are already warning about late results. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum says his office has been running scenarios and situations trying to calculate how long the vote count could take.
Click2Houston.com
Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete
Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
mocomotive.com
Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County
CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
KHOU
