Fort Bend County, TX

onscene.tv

Crews Respond to Ripping Structure Fire | Harris County, TX

10.27.2022 | 11:28 PM | HARRIS COUNTY, TX – Fire Crews responded to reports of a structure fire. Arriving units located heavy fire to the structure. Crews had to shuttle in water due to no nearby fire hydrants. There was no one on property when fire crews arrived. No...
mocomotive.com

EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY RESIDENTS COME TOGETHER WITH THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF FOOD DONATIONS ON SATURDAY

For the past 4-months, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Sergeant David Miller has again organized the “Sharing is Caring” event. The yearly event that he organizes helps Mission Northeast keep the residents in East Montgomery County put fo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/east-montgomery-county-residents-come-together-with-thousands-of-pounds-of-food-donations-on-saturday/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete

Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County

CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
