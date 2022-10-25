ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon’s US-Mexico border mission extends for another year

Federally-activated National Guard troops are expected to continue to deploy along the U.S. southern border through summer 2023, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a Homeland Security Department request sent in September to extend the mission through fiscal year 2023, according to...
Fearing Russian false flag in Ukraine, US launches plan to track arms

WASHINGTON ― The U.S. State Department released plans Thursday to better track weapons supplied to Ukraine, voicing fears Russian forces could capture and use them to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces. “Pro-Russian forces’ capture of Ukrainian weapons ― including donated materiel ― has been the main vector of...
Major Hawaii-based Army exercise tests brigade in island-hopping fight

Correction: This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, to note that this is not the first brigade rotation at JPMRC in Hawaii. More than 6,000 soldiers are headed into the “box” this weekend as part of a combat training center rotation across the Hawaiian islands designed to replicate a fight with China.
Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font

The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
$6.2 billion contract for moving troops’ household goods clears hurdle

The $6.2 billion contract with HomeSafe Alliance to improve household goods moves for military families has cleared a major roadblock, following a court ruling in the government’s favor Thursday. The Court of Federal Claims denied the protests of Connected Global Solutions LLC, and American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc.,...

