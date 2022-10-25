ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt

Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Pre-Teen Tried To Rob Bank In Buffalo

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Friday afternoon after he tried to rob a bank in Buffalo. According to the Buffalo News, the boy walked into the M&T bank on Jefferson Avenue and demanded money from the teller. At about 11:30 a.m., police said, the boy reportedly went into an...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Grisly True Crime Buffalo Murders Worse Than Any Halloween Horror Movie

What makes these horrific crimes worse than Halloween horror movies is that they actually happened in real life. I don't watch scary movies, but I stay glued to channels like Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, First 48, Forensic Files, etc. I always take note of whenever Western New York crimes are featured. These 6 grisly homicides that happened here in WNY have been featured in true crime shows.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls Police locate missing 12-year-old

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department reports that they have located a missing 12-year-old, Rhamelle Jackson. Jackson was last seen in Niagara Falls on Friday, Oct. 21. Recent sightings suggest he may be in the area of 27th and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls or the area of Utica and Main […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
