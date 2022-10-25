Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Bank Robbers Who Stole $80,000 From A Tonawanda Bank Are Still Wanted
Soon, it will be 7 years since two men robbed a bank in Tonawanda and they still haven't been captured. The robbers got away with $80,000 dollars, stolen from Evans Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard on January 8, 2016. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Field Office in Buffalo is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to each of the men's arrests.
wellsvillesun.com
Gabby Kranock still needs a miracle: Cards and prayers requested, GoFundMe link
Teenager who was nearly killed by a drunk driver may never walk again. GoFundMe and a card shower are easy ways to help Gabby. On Sept. 3rd, Gabby Kranock sustained severe injuries from a crash due to the recklessness of an underage drunk driver in Portville, NY. She was not in the car, but standing in a yard.
Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt
Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
Pre-Teen Tried To Rob Bank In Buffalo
A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Friday afternoon after he tried to rob a bank in Buffalo. According to the Buffalo News, the boy walked into the M&T bank on Jefferson Avenue and demanded money from the teller. At about 11:30 a.m., police said, the boy reportedly went into an...
Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
6 Grisly True Crime Buffalo Murders Worse Than Any Halloween Horror Movie
What makes these horrific crimes worse than Halloween horror movies is that they actually happened in real life. I don't watch scary movies, but I stay glued to channels like Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, First 48, Forensic Files, etc. I always take note of whenever Western New York crimes are featured. These 6 grisly homicides that happened here in WNY have been featured in true crime shows.
3 arrests in internet probe
State Police say an investigation into Internet Crimes Against Children nets three arrests. Trooper say the investigations took place in Amherst and Depew.
12-year-old accused of robbing M&T Bank
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Friday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the boy reportedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue where he passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The boy reportedly left with […]
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
16-year-old pleads guilty for bringing loaded gun inside school
The district attorney's office said on December 16, 2021, Buffalo police responded to the Bennett Community School Campus on Main Street to investigate the report of a gun inside the school.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
2 16-year-olds in stable condition after Saturday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after a Saturday night shooting, according to Buffalo Police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Weston Avenue, southwest of Mount Calvary Cemetery. Police say a male and female were shot. They were taken by...
Niagara Falls Police locate missing 12-year-old
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department reports that they have located a missing 12-year-old, Rhamelle Jackson. Jackson was last seen in Niagara Falls on Friday, Oct. 21. Recent sightings suggest he may be in the area of 27th and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls or the area of Utica and Main […]
Four Niagara Falls residents charged in alleged narcotics conspiracy
Michael Pryor, 25, Shawn Pryor, 31, and Ahmadja Greene, 28, all of whom live in the Falls, were identified as either members or associates of the Crips, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Niagara University alumnus speaks about time as a prisoner in Syria
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara University welcomed alumnus Sam Goodwin back to campus. Goodwin's "Winning Through Uncertainty" presentation focused on his time as a prisoner in Syria back in 2019. During his 9-week imprisonment, he experienced solitary confinement, a sham trial, and blindfolded interrogations. "I was scared and confused....
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1