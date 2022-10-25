ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Betting odds for Chiefs, Mahomes as team enters bye week

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEMvb_0ils3FN100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs enter the bye week with a 5-2 record and sole possession of the lead in the AFC West and odds-makers have gone back and forth on a betting odds for the end of the season.

For starters, though the Chiefs were favorites to win the division at the beginning of the season, the margin was much smaller due to the belief that the division would be much more competitive with all the additions to Kansas City’s rivals.

Right now, the Chiefs are two games ahead of the second place Los Angeles Chargers. DraftKings gives KC -450 odds to win the division .

  • Chiefs: -450
  • Chargers: +500
  • Raiders: +1400
  • Broncos: +3000

Kansas City’s performance this season has earned them the second-best odds to win the AFC , behind only the Buffalo Bills.

  • Bills: -120
  • Chiefs: +350
  • Ravens: +900
  • Bengals: +1200
Andy Reid revisits his first coaching gig at San Francisco State

Subsequently, it gives the Chiefs the third-best odds to win Super Bowl LVII , trailing the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Bills: +250
  • Eagles: +500
  • Chiefs: +700
  • 49ers: +1500

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the league in passing yards (2,159), passing touchdowns (20) and passer rating (109.5) through seven games and his play has made him a favorite for end-of-the-season passing totals.

Mahomes is the favorite to finish the season with the league lead in passing touchdowns, and is tied for the second-best odds to lead the league in passing yards.

Most Passing Touchdowns Odds

  • Patrick Mahomes: +175
  • Josh Allen: +200
  • Joe Burrow: +650
  • Justin Herbert: +1200

Most Passing Yards Odds

  • Josh Allen: +225
  • Joe Burrow: +450
  • Patrick Mahomes: +450
  • Justin Herbert +750
Auction for Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Super Bowl ring opens

Though Mahomes is on pace for 48 passing touchdowns and 5,243 passing yards, numbers only rivaled by his MVP season in 2018, he currently trails Allen for the best odds to win the 2022 Most Valuable Player Award .

  • Josh Allen: +120
  • Patrick Mahomes: +400
  • Jalen Hurts: +500
  • Joe Burrow: +1200
  • Lamar Jackson: +1400


If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, help is available.
Find resources from the Kansas Behavioral Health Services , Kansas Gambling Help , or call the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man indicted for threatening to kill Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner, harm other members of Congress

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released court documents reveal a man’s alleged plot to kill Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner. Chase Neill has been indicted in federal court on a felony charge of threatening a federal official. The indictment alleges that in June of this year, Neill left a voicemail message saying he would kill LaTurner. He […]
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy